From Barbiecore to the Pantone 2023 Color of the Year, there is no doubt that pink is more popular than ever. For those looking to really pack a punch, mix chic cerise and Pantone’s hot new hue, Viva Magenta, for a surefire way to enliven any space. Here, some of the latest offerings that have us tickled pink.

Eichholtz Novelle Savona Bordeaux velvet chair Helen Robinson “Magenta Skies” (2021)