The Queen of Pop Madonna Takes Over Las Vegas This Fall

By Allison Mitchell By Allison Mitchell | | Culture Culture Feature

Madonna strikes a pose in 1990, one year after releasing Like a Prayer, which spawned hits including “Express Yourself.”

At 64, pop icon Madonna (madonna.com/tour) continues to wow fans worldwide with the anticipated summer debut of The Celebration Tour, the 12th in her more than 40-year career. With over 40 shows currently sold out, her three Las Vegas performances— Oct. 7 and 8 at T-Mobile Arena (t-mobilearena.com) and Jan. 18, 2024 at MGM Grand Garden Arena (mgmgrand.com)—are heating up with tickets on sale and going fast. The show will begin with a lively engagement by Bob the Drag Queen (Caldwell Tidicue) before the Queen of Pop dazzles audiences with a musical journey through her 14 iconic albums, from 1984’s Like a Virgin to 1998’s Ray of Light to 2019’s Madame X and beyond. With more than 300 million albums sold worldwide, Madonna continues to hold the crown as the bestselling female recording artist of all time. Go ahead, bow down.