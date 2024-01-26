Here's What $45 Million In Real Estate Looks Like

By: Haley Bosselman By: Haley Bosselman | | Home & Real Estate

Just outside Las Vegas, the prestigious Macdonald Highlands community lays claim to some of Nevada’s most impressive properties. Read on to see what a total of $45 million looks like in forthcoming real estate across three homes.

650 Dragon Peak

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ashlee Neshkoff (@ashlee_neshkoff)

Website

Listed at $10 million, this four-bedroom, eight-bathroom home is behind double gates in Dragons Reserve and will come decked out with a full-size movie theater, wine bar, prep kitchen, showroom garage and oversized closets. Construction is set to start in March with completion by spring of next year.

656 Dragon Peak

Website

Spreading across 14,000 square feet of livable space plus a 4,000-square-foot garage, this $15.5 million home is also double-gated inside Dragon’s Reserve. The $1,107-per-square-foot property boasts four bedrooms, ten bathrooms, an indoor lap pool with a jacuzzi, gym, sauna, steam and massage room, a double office with outdoor seating, a bar, health bar, chefs' kitchen and an expansive primary closet. What’s more, it has a two-story basement that features the sprawling garage that can hold 20 large car spaces or 10 functional parking spaces; a movie theater; elevators and an indoor basketball court that can also function as an event space. The property is coming soon and will be finished 16 to 18 months after escrow.

587 Lairmont Place

Website

Coming in at $22 million—that’s $1,300 per square foot— the biggest of the three homes is a 17,000-square-foot manse that is made up of five bedrooms and 11 bathrooms. It allures for its expansive rooftop deck with Las Vegas Strip views and other features like the movie theater, gym, spa, sauna, steam jacuzzi room and double office with an outdoor sitting area. You’ll also be wowed by the basement. It has a car and people elevator; a car museum that can hold 15 to 22 parking spaces; a golf simulator and a bar. And like the 656 Dragon Peak home, this palatial property is coming soon and will be finished 16 to 18 months after escrow.

See also: Inside Las Vegas' New Blue Heron Lifestyles Design Studio