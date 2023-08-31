How Architect Graham Stirk Designed Scotland's Legendary Macallan Distillery

By: Denise Warner By: Denise Warner | | Food & Drink

The Art of Architecture: Scotland's Legendary Distillery, on MLux, exposes the viewer to the Macallan distillery built in 2019. Nestled in the hills of Scotland, the new structure was designed by Graham Stirk of Rogers Stirk Harbour and Partners.

Stirk reflects working on the new Macallan structure, which required him to become familiar with whisky production. "I found it fascinating, what does this equipment look like? We were googling what the equipment was like."

"We got all the shapes wrong," he said.

Integrating the building into the landscape was important. "This had a backdrop of a whole series of maturation facility buildings, which basically hold much of the spirit for 10 years minimum. And then you had a small village adjacent to it which is the existing facility, which has its utilitarian components and the older maturation sheds. What form of architecutre do you introduce? So our view was to make something which was of the landscape but very clearly a manmade landscape," Stirk explained.

