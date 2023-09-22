Inside The History of Las Vegas' LV Luxury Jewelers

By Allison Mitchell By Allison Mitchell | | Watches & Jewelry People Lifestyle Style & Beauty Feature Holiday Lifestyle Feature People Feature Style & Beauty Feature Interviews Features Style style and beauty Featured Style & Beauty Watches Latest fashion Shop Apple News

It’s been nearly 24 years since LV Luxury launched in Las Vegas. Led by founder Ezra Bekhor, who brought his penchant for luxury timepieces and jewelry to Nevada in 1976, the family-owned business now boasts more than eight branded watch and jewelry boutiques representing over 25 world-class brands throughout the Entertainment Capital of the World. Here, we reflect on LV’s sparkling history and look ahead to its bright future.





LV Luxury Jewelers CEO Ezra Bekhor, Vice President and Boutique Director Christine Sidoris, and President and COO Alan Bekhor are the talented team behind the Las Vegas-grown brand.

A look at The Chainery; PHOTO COURTESY OF LV LUXURY

1976

Timepiece and jewelry aficionado Ezra Bekhor debuts his first boutique in Las Vegas, The Chainery, at Meadows Mall. From there, Bekhor opens seven additional locations in Las Vegas, Northern California and Dallas, Texas.



Dating back to 1948, Omega’s Seamaster—shown here in Summer Blue—is the brand’s longest-running product line. PHOTO COURTESY OF OMEGA

1999

With the success of The Chainery, Bekhor sets his sights on the Strip, opening Ca’d’oro Jewelers at The Venetian Resort Las Vegas. The launch marks the birth of LV Luxury and the brand’s first venture into combining jewelry and timepieces under one roof. Omega joins the growing empire as its first watch partner, followed by TAG Heuer, Baume & Mercier, Ebel, Charriol and Damiani.

2001

Ezra's son, Alan Bekhor, joins the family business as its president and chief operating officer.

A look at Horologio; PHOTO COURTESY OF LV LUXURY

2004

The Bekhors continue to make their mark at The Venetian Resort Las Vegas with the opening of Horologio. The new boutique adds 15 more watch brands to LV’s evolving portfolio, including Breitling, Vacheron Constantin, Piaget, Grand Seiko, Tudor Glashutte Original, Blancpain and Ulysse Nardin.

For more than a decade, Bellusso offered the first and only external boutique for Vacheron Constantin in the United States. PHOTO COURTESY OF LV LUXURY

2008

The rise to the top continues with the opening of Bellusso at The Palazzo at The Venetian Resort Las Vegas. For over a decade, Bellusso brings the only Cartier presence to The Palazzo and offers the first and only external boutiques for IWC Schaffhausen and Vacheron Constantin in the United States. In the same year, LV expands its fine jewelry offerings with the Las Vegas debut of the region’s first Van Cleef & Arpels boutique at The Palazzo.

Van Cleef & Arpels Perlée watch featuring white mother-of-pearl set in 18K yellow gold; PHOTO COURTESY OF VAN CLEEF & ARPELS

2013

After five years at The Palazzo, Van Cleef & Arpels relocates to The Forum Shops at Caesars Palace.

Meanwhile, current Vice President Christine Sidoris joins LV Luxury as the managing director of Horologio at The Venetian.

LV's Rolex Boutique and Patek Philippe stores are housed at The Shops at Crystals. PHOTO COURTESY OF THE SHOPS AT CRYSTALS

2018

LV takes its talents to The Shops at Crystals with the dual opening of the city’s only independently owned and locally operated Rolex Boutique and Patek Philippe store. Today, Sidoris oversees the adjacent stores for LV. On the northern end of the Strip, LV also opens Kwiat at Wynn Las Vegas.

The branded boutique for IWC Schaffhausen at Bellusso at The Palazzo; PHOTO BY ANTHONY MAIR

2022

Following a pandemic-driven pause, Bellusso at The Palazzo reopens with linked branded boutiques for A. Lange & Sohne, Cartier, Jaeger-LeCoultre, IWC Schaffhausen, Panerai and Vacheron Constantin.

LOOKING AHEAD

As LV carries its legacy into 2023 and beyond, the brand continues to distinguish itself through its deep commitment to the local community, celebrating with clients at the Shriners Children’s Open, Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix and Super Bowl LVIII. During the holidays, its boutiques will shine bright with stunning offerings from over 25 of the world’s top jewelry and watch brands. With more than 2,200 five-star reviews across its five locations, LV ensures your holiday gifting will be merry, bright and utterly bespoke.