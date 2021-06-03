By: Kat Bein, Faye Power Vande Vrede | June 3, 2021 | Style & Beauty

It’s long been said you shouldn’t wear white after Labor Day, but we’re not there yet, and you’re free to wear as much white this summer as you can stand.

With COVID1-19 restrictions coming to a close and vaccinated smiles filling the streets, we’re feeling freer this summer than ever before. We want to celebrate on the beach, with friends at brunch and family barbecues across the country. Heck, we’d like to leave the country, while we’re at it.

With all that exploring and socializing to do, we want to make sure we’re looking our best. We’ve had no reason to get all dressed up in more than a year, and you can’t stop us now. Luckily, Modern Luxury’s Fashion Director of Custom Publishing and Branded Content, Faye Power Vande Vrede, hand-picked her favorite summer styles to help you move through the world’s big season back out with grace and poise—well, as far as your looks are concerned. The conversations are up to you.

See also: 5 Post-Pandemic Fashion Must Haves for Women

Vrede says these Celine Sunglasses are “never out of style,” calling them the “forever classics” your summer wardrobe needs.

Buy it now

“So long over-sized sweats,” Vrede says, “hello Bernadette floral pajamas.”

Buy it now

Need to update that inside face? “Always keep bright-eyed and bushy-tailed with F. Miller eye oil,” Vrede says.

Buy it now

Looking for an all-day bottom you can rely on? “From morning errands to brunch with friends,” Vrede says, “you can't go wrong with these Sporty and Rich bike shorts.”

Buy it now

See also: 6 Post-Pandemic Fashion Must Haves for Men

Haven’t been to a stylist in a while? No problem. “No more bad hair days with this Loewe bucket hat,” Vrede says.

Buy it now

Time to hit the water! Vrede says this Louis Vuitton bodysuit is “paddle board chic.”

Buy it now

Now that you’re going outside, you’re going to need a great bag. “You will always need the bottomless Saint Laurent tote,” Vrede says.

Buy it now

Footwear! It really ties the look together, so get you a sandal that can do both. “From jeans to jumpsuits,” Vrede says, “make sure to add The Row sandal.”

Buy it now