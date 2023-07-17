6 Luxury Pet Products For Your Fashionable Furry Friends

By: Sophie McLeod By: Sophie McLeod | | Lifestyle Feature

In an era of constantly changing style trends, we’ve become accustomed to experimenting with new looks and trying out new products to find an aesthetic that suits who we are, and shouldn't that same luxury be extended to your furry friends? Why let your pet trot around in last season’s harness and leash when they could come along on the style journey with you?

This curated list of luxury pet products and accessories is the best way to treat your four-legged best friends and even curate your pet’s look to match your own!

Fendi Pet Carrier

Complete with the Fendi logo pattern and leather detailing, this pet carrier acts as both a beautiful bag and a sweet new ride for your beloved pet. Priced at $2,850, your pet will truly be riding around in the Ferrari of pet carriers. Whether you want to make a dramatic entrance at the vet or add some functionality to your personal style, this carrier is a great purchase for those who love designer bags almost as much as they love their dogs.

Moschino Lettering Charm Large Dog Leash

This Italian-made leather leash will make sure your pet shines like the star of the show. Turn your average daily dog walk into a stroll down the runway. Priced at $375, you can grab yours at Saks Fifth Ave online and in select store locations. This leash is a great gift for the bougie dog lovers in your life or your own pet in need of some accessorizing.

Christofle Royal Jack Sterling Silver Collar Charm

Diamonds are a girl’s best friend, but that doesn’t mean dogs should miss out on all the fun! This sterling silver charm will add a bit of sparkle to any dull collar. Priced at $154, this charm is not only a great gift from you to your pet, but to the people in your life who treat their pets like royalty!

Harry Barker Vintage Stripe Envelope Dog Bed

This dog bed is sure to not only provide your furry friend with some great naps, but become a staple piece of decor in any room of the house. Available in five colors and made from eco-friendly materials, this $130 bed is a great sanctuary for your pet to kick their paws up and relax. There are small, medium and large sizes so no dog, no matter their size, is left behind.

Jan Barboglio Pet Blessing Comedor Chico Pet Bowl

These $315 stainless steel pet bowls are a great buy for the pet owner who doesn’t want to compromise the style of their home decor but wants to create a great environment for their four-legged friends. With a posh black and white aesthetic, these handmade bowls come with a platform to raise the bowls up from the floor for bigger dogs. Available at Bergdorf Goodman's website and other select store locations, these bowls are a great way to spice up your home with chic detail while providing a great space for you pet to enjoy its meals.

Gucci Pet Wool Sweater

Just because it's cold outside doesn't mean your beloved pooch should be stuck inside the apartment. Hit the streets in style with one of Gucci's luxurious sweaters made just for pets. Made from cotton, wool, cashmere and other top-shelf fabrics, these sassy little numbers add an air of fun and fashion while keeping your cutie snug and warm. Form and function—what's not to love?

Now that your pooch is ready for the runway, take your furry friend on the road to one of these dog-friendly destinations across the U.S., or plan a luxurious stay for you and your pet at one of these top pet-friendly luxury hotels.