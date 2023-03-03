Luxury Home Developer Blue Heron Conjures an Oasis in Las Vegas

By Blue Heron Design / Builder By Blue Heron Design / Builder | | Home & Real Estate Sponsored Post

Along with clear, bright skies, extended daylight, and temperatures hovering in the mid-70s, spring in Las Vegas brings vibrant greens, vivid purples, and dazzling yellows as the desert's natural vegetation blooms, propelling us outdoors. It has long been known that being in nature drops our cortisol levels, reduces anxiety, and improves our mood. Yet, we spend 90 percent of our time indoors. Recognizing we are viscerally wired to connect with our natural world, Blue Heron design-led development sought to create the future of home. Awe-inspiring homes that increase daily productivity and psychological well-being through innovative architecture, technology, and biophilic design.

Biophilia is the innate human instinct to connect with nature and other living beings. Biophilia in architecture and interior design emphasizes the connection between a built space and nature. Renowned for paying homage to the natural environment, Blue Heron carefully considers our affinity for modern design, seamless technology, mindfulness, a deeper connection to loved ones, and the natural landscape.

Spacious, open floor plans, serene color palettes, and expansive pocket walls of glass erase the separation between the interior and exterior, maximizing our exposure to nature and expanding our living and entertaining spaces. Occupant connectivity is further enhanced through biophilic design elements characteristic of the desert landscape. Natural materials, forms and textures, light and space, and indigenous landscaping stimulate the senses and restore mindfulness.

Blue Heron continues to push the boundaries of design as more people seek and require beauty, functionality, and tranquility from their homes. Designing and building a home in Las Vegas requires an accomplished architectural firm skilled in modern living spaces harmonious with the environment, today’s modern lifestyles, and your needs. With all competencies from exterior to interior design to full construction under one roof, and all entities collaborating in a highly efficient and integrated fashion, Blue Heron shows a clear competitive edge versus more traditional approaches to homebuilding. In addition, every client journey is accompanied through immersive, state-of-the art 3D visualization experiences, to help client fully envision their future home.

The Blue Heron Elite division focuses on extraordinary custom home designs and offers a variety of pre-imagined architectural options. Blue Heron Nexus features an impactful selection of floor plans in boutique Blue Heron communities, and Lifestyles provides interior design services and turn-key services, making the entire client journey truly effortless.

Explore Blue Heron’s impactful portfolio https://blueheron.com/portfolio/