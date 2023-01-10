By: Danica Serena Stockton By: Danica Serena Stockton | | Culture Food & Drink Style & Beauty Feature Shop Community web-og

The 32-foot Year of the Rabbit Medallion

Celebrate Lunar New Year in Las Vegas at these hot spots and with these Year of the Rabbit specific items. "Lunar New Year begins with the first new moon of the lunar calendar and ends on the first full moon of the lunar calendar, 15 days later," Britannica informs. Approximately 10 days prior to the start of the new lunar year, homes are thoroughly cleaned and organized to remove bad luck that may be lingering inside, a tradition referred to as “sweeping of the grounds.” Connecting and dining with family as well as cultivating a sense of newness to all aspects of life are prioritized during this holiday.

The holiday is also known as Chinese New Year, a more specific holiday, and as Spring Festival. The Lunar New Year for 2023 begins on January 22 and proceeds through February 5. Check out the following activities and celebrations for the 2023 Lunar New Year in Las Vegas.

Bellagio Conservatory & Botanical Gardens

Bellagio Conservatory & Botanical Gardens display

The new display "Year of the Rabbit" by designer Ed Libby and the horticulture team of Bellagio showcases the 32-foot jeweled year of the rabbit medallion. “We’ve designed a beautiful space of tranquility and cultural enlightenment where we hope guests will gather to usher in the Year of the Black Water Rabbit and embrace the good fortune it will bring,” mentions Libby.

China Poblano

Chef José Andrés China Poblano dining area

China Poblano by Chef José Andrés at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas offers a special menu to welcome the Year of the Rabbit. The spiced pears of prosperity are prepared with Dewars White Label, lemon and orgeat. Other dishes inspired by the holiday are available from January 20 through February 5.

Downtown Summerlin Parade

Lunar New Year parade decorations

Downtown Summerlin and Best Agency collaborate to put on the Lunar New Year parade on January 22. Best Agency and Guan Strong Lion Arts bring the talent with stilt walkers, fan dancers and the oversized dragon. Halee Harczynski, senior marketing director of Downtown Summerlin, expresses, “This is our sixth-year hosting Lunar New Year at the property and honoring Southern Nevada’s rich Asian heritage with our annual Lunar New Year parade. It’s a celebrated community tradition. We can’t wait to unveil what we’ve been working on.”

Fendi Lunar Year Capsule Collection

Fendi Baguette bag

Revamp the wardrobe selections with Fendi Women's Lunar Year Collection and the corresponding Men's ready-to-wear. Red and white clothing and accessories mark the Lunar New Year with style online and at select locations.

The Forum Shops

The Forum Shops at Caesars showcases a 950-pound illuminated dragon display. The 22-foot long giant features 30,000 amber and red LED lights. Water Grill offers a Lunar New Year special menu to dine before or after shopping for the perfect gifts to bring luck and abundance this holiday.

Grand Canal Shoppes

Decorations and performances for the holiday

The Venetian Resort celebrates Lunar New Year with live entertainment and cultural performances in St. Mark's Square. The 12th Annual ribbon-cutting ceremony for the Chinese New Year in the Desert takes place.

Hakkasan Las Vegas Restaurant

Hakkasan Las Vegas restaurant Year of the Rabbit happiness trio dumplings

The Year of the Rabbit special menu at Hakkasan Las Vegas offers seafood dumplings, rabbit carrot puff, cherrywood smoked duck roast, fish and more from January 19 to February 5. To pay homage to the tradition, lion dances occur on select dates.

Rampart Casino

Fill red envelopes and watch the traditional lion dance move through the Rampart Casino on January 27. Dinner specials are available at Jade Kitchen & Noodles from January 22 to February 7 and include items like whole Beijing duck, whole two-to-three-pound lobster, walnut shrimp, wonton soup and more to celebrate the holiday.

The Shops at Crystals

Shop Lunar New Year gifts at The Shops at Crystals.

Catch the traditional dance of the lions at this luxury retail destination beginning January 27. Gaze at the giant gold Buddha and the opulent floral carpet dragon display. Shop gifts to bring luck and prosperity to the new year for your loved ones.

Ulysse Nardin Year of The Rabbit Watch

The Classico Rabbit limited-edition 40mm 80-piece watch

This prominent luxury watch originates from fine craftsmanship and champlevé and cloisonné enameling methods. The Classico Rabbit is a limited-edition 88-piece series of 40mm timepieces designed to bring longevity, hope and peace with the rabbit motif.

Wynn Las Vegas

Celebrate the Year of the Rabbit with the dragon and lion dance performances at Wynn Las Vegas. The dance is believed to bring prosperity and abundance. Citrus trees are placed in the resort and casino areas to represent the Lunar New Year tradition of gifting citrus fruits and silk dragons float overhead throughout.

Clear out the old and make room for the new this Lunar New Year. Donate or recycle what no longer serves you and refresh your wardrobe and belongings at the shopping destination mentioned. Gather over great traditional meals with family and friends. View all of the various lion and dragon traditional dances across the valley to celebrate Lunar New Year 2023.