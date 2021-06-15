By: Jialing He | June 15, 2021 | Style & Beauty

Do you have sensitive skin? Do you struggle with an oily t-zone in the hot summertime? Or are you just a teenager seeking a proven acne solution? Famous YouTuber Luhhsetty has the all the right answers for your skincare concerns.

With more than 3 million YouTube followers, the social media star is best known for her lifestyle, makeup and hair care routine content. In this video, she shares her unsponsored skincare secrets, but she still keeps it real.

“If you have insurance or you can afford to go to dermatologists and you have any sort of skin problem then I would definitely recommend that you do that,” she says, noting that she's seen a dermatologist for a few years, in order to give her acne-prone skin the best fighting chance. This is one of her secrets to keeping light and smooth skin under a high-definition camera – using targeted and qualified products under the advice of a professional.

Of course, before we get into all the prescription goodies, you have to start with the basics.

“Cleanser is really important when it comes to skincare," she says. "I need something that's gonna clean like I need my face to be cold because my skin is oily." She also highly recommends using a motorized face cleansing brush to give yourself "a deep exfoliation and really helping to lighten dark spots and get rid of blackheads." The circular motions could help to deeply clean the skin, and Luhhsetty also washes easily-ignored areas like the neck area and hairline.

On the other hand, nighttime cleansing requires a couple more steps. Luhhsetty will dip cotton pads with miceller cleansing water then press the pads gently to her eyes and hold for a few seconds before softly wiping makeup away. Cleansing towelettes and a Clarisonic Mia Smart finish her cleanse.

The routine is especially helpful for those with sensitive skin and anyone looking to stave off early signs of aging. From prescribed creams and over-the-counter lotions, her day to night routine is full of good advice. Check the full routine below.

