Lugano Diamonds' Founders Dazzle In More Ways Than One

Offering both beautifully brilliant baubles and a deep commitment to their community, the founders of Lugano Diamonds dazzle in more ways than one.

The quiet beauty of Lugano Diamonds salons unfolds to reveal the dazzling luxury found within. Each innovative boutique masterfully blends sophisticated design with the welcoming comfort of home. However, the salons represent but a facet of the brand’s brilliance. The true radiance stems from Lugano’s commitment to crafting lasting treasures while uplifting communities.

“We firmly believe in the transformative power of education and the arts, which can open doors to a brighter future, inspire and elevate,” says Moti Ferder, co-founder and CEO of Lugano Diamonds. “That’s why we actively contribute to local organizations that strive to enhance educational opportunities and promote access to the arts.”



Ocala, Fla., salon

Guided by a discerning eye and generosity of spirit, Ferder established Lugano Diamonds in 2005. Though the brand calls Newport Beach, Calif., home, Lugano’s warmth permeates every community graced by its salons. The philanthropic pillars of supporting the arts, equestrian, culinary and education communities are vital to the brand. In this spirit, Lugano recently partnered with Georgina Bloomberg to represent the brand’s shared passions. “We value that she not only shares our passion for the equestrian world but also demonstrates a strong commitment to philanthropy,” says Ferder. “The collaboration with Georgina felt like a natural fit, seamlessly blending our shared values and aspirations.” Lugano’s ever-growing family of ambassadors revels in treasures as unique as those who wear them. Each piece is a unique masterpiece.

The salons’ interiors feel like a lovely extension of the clients’ own homes. “We want our clients to feel instantly comfortable, experiencing a sense of calm as they step into our spaces,” offers Idit Ferder, co-founder and COO of Lugano Diamonds. “Every detail of our salon interiors, from the selection of our fabrics and high-quality materials to artwork and elements sourced from the community and local artisans, is carefully chosen.” Clients discover jewelry to treasure for generations within its luxurious yet welcoming walls. Each design celebrates the extraordinary gems at its heart. “Lugano was founded with the vision of creating exquisite jewelry that embodies artistry and showcases the remarkable quality and uniqueness of each stone,” Moti remarks. “Our skilled artisans meticulously craft every piece, celebrating the extraordinary nature of our materials. With exceptional attention to detail, our designs reflect the unique lifestyles of our clients, capturing their individual sense of style.”



Newport Beach, Calif., salon

Lugano’s brilliance radiates outward from Washington, D.C., to Greenwich and soon London. However, its most brilliant light originates from a commitment to the community. “Prior to opening a salon, we make it a priority to familiarize ourselves with the local community through our philanthropic initiatives,” Moti explains. Creating a positive social influence is key to the brand’s ethos. As he shares, “Lugano is dedicated to collaborating with organizations that strive to bring about meaningful change in the lives of individuals and the communities they support, regardless of the scale and complexity of the issues they tackle.” By uplifting others, Lugano Diamonds brings its radiant light to all it touches.