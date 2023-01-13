Search Our Site

LoveShackFancy Launches Into The Activewear Space And We Are Here For It

By: Amy Rosner By: Amy Rosner | January 13, 2023 | Style & Beauty

Extra, extra, read all about it! LoveShackFancy has launched its first branded collection of activewear, and boy is it adorable.

After successful collaborations with Beach Riot and Bandier, the fashion and lifestyle brand has finally ventured into the activewear space on its own.

The collection features three dreamy prints; a pretty pink floral, a vibrant blue hibiscus, and a cream, neutral bouquet, all printed amongst athleisurewear like sports bras, leggings, biker shorts, tanks, athletic dresses, skirts, and more!

Comfortable yet functional, this elevated line is designed to tailor to the wearer’s movement.

Designed for everyone and every occasion, there are pieces attending a low-impact workout, a high-intensity workout, or leisure wear for lounging or going out.

1_7.png“Launching active has been a dream of mine for so long. So many of our customers are always on the go, whether that’s attending a workout or running around the city, and we want our girls to be able to wear their florals, and feel confident everywhere they are. We wanted to create a collection that was elevated and functional, yet still super chic and feminine. From sports bras to leggings to athletic dresses there’s truly a piece for every type of flow you’re feeling.” -Rebecca Hessel Cohen, Founder, and Creative Director.

The collection is available for purchase now in all LoveShackFancy stores and online at www.loveshackfancy.com in sizes XXS-XXL. Prices range from $115.00 to $195.00.

Hurry up, ladies! You don’t want to miss this!


Photography by: Courtesy LoveShackFancy