Louis Vuitton x Yayoi Kusama Collab Release Dates Announced, See The First Drop

There’s nothing like a bright burst of color to dispel the winter blues. Thankfully Louis Vuitton is about to drop a collection so vibrant and explosive, it will keep you giddy through all of spring.

The French luxury house just announced the release dates for its highly anticipated collaboration with Japanese contemporary art icon Yayoi Kusama. The first of two drops is scheduled to hit stores Friday, Jan. 6, and a second is on the calendar for March 31.

Kusama is known around the world for her instantly recognizable motifs. Hers is a world of playful abstractionism that comes to life in all-over prints and immersive installations. Whimsical and thought-proving, her use of bold primary colors and alluring luminescence evoke the childlike sense of wonder in all who see it.

Dubbed “Creating Infinity,” this collaboration was first teased in mid December and comes 10 years after the artist’s first such pairing with Louis Vuitton. The first Kusama and LV campaign saw the artist and fashion house work together on products, exhibitions and window installations.

This time around, Kusama’s signature dots, flowers, pumpkins and faces motifs adorn a variety of goods, from leather handbags to shoes, sunglasses, hats, scarves and even some limited edition fragrance bottles.

While the first peek at the fanciful gear came during Louis Vuitton’s Women’s Cruise 2023 Collection fashion show at the Salk Institute in San Diego, “Creating Infinity” is not limited to womenswear alone. Men can also get their hands on some Kusama-enriched duffels, wallets and shades.

Alongside Kusama’s groundbreaking vision, the collection features some intricate techniques, including 3D serigraphy (silkscreen printing), leather marquetry, jacquard and embroidery, laser on denim and enameling.

With this first drop, art lovers and fashionistas alike can look forward to all of the above in exciting products covered in Kusama’s beloved dots made from actual paint and metal, sometimes in singular colors from red to white and black, or in a rainbow of primary colors.

The second drop at the end of March will feature a similar lineup of products, this time exploring her floral and pumpkin designs.

Louis Vuitton celebrated the collection launch with a series of installations throughout Japan, including a lighting of the Tokyo Tower in Kusama-fied dots. The capital city also got its own over-the-top installation and pop-up store.

Learn more about the forthcoming collection or find a Louis Vuitton store near you at us.louisvuitton.com.