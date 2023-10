By: Denise Warner By: Denise Warner | | fashion Art

Louis Vuitton is commemorating its relationship with Yayoi Kusama with the release of the book Creating Infinity.

Written by Jo-Ann Furniss, the book explores the collaborations between the renowned Japanese artist and the French fashion house, with recollections from Marc Jacobs and more.

Kusama, who is best known for her avant-garde and innovative works in various mediums, including painting, sculpture, installation art, performance art, and fashion, first teamed with Louis Vuitton in 2012, and recently released a new collection with the brand earlier this year.