Louis Vuitton Opens Its Doors at Wynn Las Vegas

Discover a world of bespoke design at the new Louis Vuitton store at Wynn Las Vegas.



The grand entrance at Louis Vuitton’s new boutique at Wynn Las Vegas

The whimsy, wonder and brilliant craftsmanship of Louis Vuitton (louisvuitton.com) has reached a new pinnacle at the Maison’s stunning retail store at Wynn Las Vegas (wynnlasvegas.com). Marking the eighth Las Vegas address for the Parisian brand, the new shopping haven brings Louis Vuitton’s complete suite of offerings together under one roof, including ready-to-wear apparel, shoes, accessories, fragrances, leather goods, watches and jewelry.



A dedicated selection of menswear awaits for the gents.

The magic begins at the store’s entrance. A design first for the United States, a backlit facade of the iconic Louis Vuitton monogram flower sparks intrigue with its dazzling illumination. Inside, the glow brightens with a 28-foot vaulted skylight that brings the outdoors in—shoppers can even step outside to bask in a desert-landscaped garden area. Back inside, posh pieces are juxtaposed against bespoke design elements. Men’s retail offerings live beneath a digital ceiling that’s framed by the monogram flower motif in oak, and watches and jewelry sparkle against the backdrop of a hand-sculpted sunburst wall pattern, a design element debut for the brand. Mosaic flooring that references the enchantment of a peacock’s feathers leads to a stack of Louis Vuitton trunks in the shape of the Eiffel Tower, a playful wink to the brand’s roots as a French trunkmaker. To finish, fine art feels right at home against the brand’s own wearable art—notable pieces include an eye-catching outdoor sculpture by British-Indian artist Anish Kapoor and the one-of-a-kind commissioned ceiling by Germany’s Alex Proba.



A sculpture by Anish Kapoor punctuates the verdant outdoor garden

And since this is Las Vegas, Louis Vuitton is upping the ante on its hard-sided trunks by showcasing a Casino Trunk featuring a built-in roulette wheel and a Party Trunk equipped with its own shimmering disco ball. Sun worshippers will adore the new By The Pool collection with its punchy hues of pink and blue strewn across ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, handbags and trunks, and bespoke hot stamping services are available to make your leather goods truly you. Complete the look by frosting yourself in pieces from the LV Diamonds collection, and watch the jewel-encrusted offerings glisten under the desert sun. Yes, the House of Vuitton has crafted a paradise for fashion-seekers, and we’re ready to get lost.





The LV Volt One pendant sparkles with 36 diamonds.





The LV Volt One ring shines in yellow gold with 49 diamonds adorning the brand’s initials.





Ringing up for $54,500, Louis Vuitton’s iconic Pyramide Bisten received a bright blue makeover for its LV by the Pool collection.





At $192,000, the Party Trunk is the ultimate at-home bar.