By: The Editors By: The Editors | | Style & Beauty

Since 1854, Louis Vuitton has been creating products that are designed to last. From its iconic trunks to its much beloved fashion accessories, the Maison has always placed a strong emphasis on durability and reparability.

That dedication can be seen in the products it sells, but also in Louis Vuitton' global network of 12 regional Repair Ateliers, where 1,200 artisans and specialists work tirelessly to repair, rejuvenate and revitalize cherished Louis Vuitton products.

According to a recent press release, Louis Vuitton believes that repair is a "noble word" that has always been integral to the company's DNA. Clients are the trie heart of the Maison, and enabling the preservation of a Louis Vuitton creation ensures a continued client journey, as well as securing a history for each product that can be shared from generation to generation.

See also: Get Ready With These Influencers Using ModLux.Rent

The repair process at Louis Vuitton is not just about fixing a product; it's about preserving its history and the memories associated with it.

The Maison's records of repairs date back over 160 years, and today, LV repair more than 600,000 products per year. Certain small repairs can be done immediately in-store, while others require more attention from the dedicated artisans in the company's global network.

Repairs also include the complete restoration of historic trunks, preserving their legacy while committing to the brand's overall craftsmanship.

To ensure the utmost level of excellence for repairs, Louis Vuitton strongly recommends that clients bring their products, both new and vintage, through a Louis Vuitton channel, whether digital or in-store. It's only through official stores and regional Repair Ateliers that the Maison can guarantee the use of original materials and the highest level of craftsmanship.

Louis Vuitton's Repair Ateliers not only ensure the longevity of each product but also contribute to the brand's environmental commitments. Environmental impact analysis is conducted at every step of the creative process, and products are designed for optimized reparability. As much as 98% of repairs are performed near to where clients live, thus limiting CO2 emissions related to the transportation of the products.

At Louis Vuitton, sustainability is a journey that takes long-term commitment and humility. With its first recorded repair dating back to 1860, the Maison continues to set and achieve ever more ambitious sustainability goals laid out in "Our Committed Journey."

Their repair ateliers are just one example of how Louis Vuitton is preserving memories and reducing waste, one stitch at a time.

For more information on Louis Vuitton's committed journey, visit the repair website at louisvuitton.com.

This story was written with help from Chat GPT.