By: Denise Warner By: Denise Warner | | Style & Beauty

Louis Vuitton is entering the podcast chat.

See Also: Pharrell Debuts Louis Vuitton Mens Spring/Summer Collection In Paris

Louis Vuitton [Extended], hosted by French journalist Loïc Prigent, is a bi-monthly deep dive into the influence of the luxury fashion house. Listeners will hear from the many minds of Louis Vuitton, and find themselves behind the scenes of fashion shows and cultural collaborations.

The podcast's first guest is Pharrell, who serves as the Maison's creative director for men. He talks about his inspirations, the Pont Neuf fashion show debut and more.

Louis Vuitton [Extended] is available now on all audio streaming platforms.