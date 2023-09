By: Denise Warner By: Denise Warner | | Style & Beauty

Louis Vuitton introduced its new men's formal line—LV New Formal—for Spring/Summer 2024.

With looks "composed around the Maison’s new codes of contemporary elegance," according to the fashion house, the collection features pieces perfect for a night of opulence or a day of casual distinction.

LV New Formal includes everything from suiting to footwear, and accessories such as statement bags, cashmere scarfs, sunglasses and more.