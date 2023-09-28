Louis Vuitton Launches Discord Server For VIA Members And More

By: Kat Bein By: Kat Bein | | Lifestyle Style & Beauty

NFTs may have lost some luster, but the future is still definitively digital, and the sense of community that lives online and in digital media is something that can not be ignored.

Always looking to the future, Louis Vuitton just took another step into the digital frontier by launching its very own Discord server, which you can join and begin exploring at discord.com/invite/louisvuitton.

See also: Louis Vuitton Announces Podcast With First Guest Pharrell

For the uninitiated, Discord is a forum-based social network that brings together like-minded individuals, connects fans with creators and otherwise fosters community among shared interests via unique “servers” dedicated to original ideas, brands and lifestyles.

Each Discord server is broken down into a variety of channels, most of which create subcategories for text-based discussions among members a la text-based chat rooms, although there are also voice call functions, video call functions and other media sharing options.

Louis Vuitton hopes its Discord server becomes an interactive experience for its most loyal fans and fellow fashion creatives. The legendary French maison will use the server to share its latest news, looks and behind-the-scenes content, all while creating constant conversation with its community.

The LV Discord server will also create a new hub for those who have bought into the brand’s VIA Web3 program, wherein NFT holders gain lifetime access to exclusive content, digital wearables and physical counterparts.

The Louis Vuitton Discord server is now live and available to join at discord.com/invite/louisvuitton. Visit the site to check it out, and follow the hashtags #LouisVuitton and #LouisVuittonVIA to learn more.