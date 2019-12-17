Ariane Vigna | April 27, 2021 | Lifestyle Style & Beauty

Aspiring fashion designers and DIY fans—rejoice! LVMH is now selling unused fabrics from its luxury brands, including the iconic Louis Vuitton and Dior.

The new online shop is called Nona Source, and customers can already purchase fabric by the meter from Louis Vuitton, Christian Dior, Givenchy, Stella McCartneyand more. The only catch? The store is only available for European customers, and Business Insider reports that LVMH doesn’t plan to launch the online platform in the U.S.

Nona Source is open to some business owners, including fashion designers. Just set up an account and share your company name and registration number before shopping. Buyers can look up fabrics by style, weight and use. Prices range from €3 ($3.60) per meter for lining materials up to €50 ($60) per meter for cashmere. The current haul features curly black and white Tigrado lambskin, Harwick watersnake skin panel, chintz silk, wool micro faille and more.

The new online shop is part of LVMH’s Life 360 sustainability initiative. The company has vowed to reuse and recycle clothes, finding new ways to set a greener example as more fashion brands pledge to protect the environment. The shop is named after Nona, one of the three Parcae goddesses of Roman mythology who symbolizes human destiny and necessary change.

Nona Source is led by a three-person team who previously worked at brands owned by LVMH. The trio got together in 2019 through LVMH’s Disrupt, Act, Risk to be an Entrepreneur (DARE) program, which let the company’s employees brainstorm and pitch new ideas to the administration with the opportunity to turn them into concrete projects.

Nona Source co-founder Romain Brabo is an expert in material purchasing and manufacturing at Givenchy and Kenzo, and when he first discovered "sleeping beauties"—high-quality fabrics stored in Couture Houses' warehouses—he immediately saw an opportunity. Now, scraps get a new lease on life, boosting creative potential through a resale platform.

Through LVMH's entrepreneurial program, Brabo met Marie Falguera, an expert in materials and environmental coordinator at Kenzo, and Anne Prieur du Perray, digital transformation manager at LVMH. The three employees' commitment to a new fashion model brought them together to bring the project to life, and we all benefit.

Check the stocks at Nona Source and get designing.