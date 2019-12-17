    

December 17, 2019

December 5, 2019

November 13, 2019

October 11, 2020

October 6, 2020

September 21, 2020

October 7, 2020

September 2, 2020

August 25, 2020

October 6, 2020

September 30, 2020

September 11, 2020

October 9, 2020

October 8, 2020

October 6, 2020

Louis Vuitton Releases Cloud and Mirror Trunk Backpacks

Celia Konstantellou | October 12, 2020 |

The luxury leather goods brand debuted the pieces during its fall/winter 2020 collection.

The Louis Vuitton Trunk monogrammed cloud trunkThe Louis Vuitton cloud monogrammed trunk

Crafted in Asnières-sur-Seine, France, Louis Vuitton’s Cloud and Mirror monogrammed trunk backpacks combine tradition with innovation while alluding to a nostalgic setting. A true testament to its nomadic spirit, the cabin-size backpack trunks will awaken your inner adventurer.

The Louis Vuitton monogrammed mirror trunkThe Louis Vuitton mirror monogrammed trunk

Louis Vuitton Glamping SetupThe trunks convey a "glamping" aesthetic that encapsulates the fall 2020 accessories line.

Tags: luxury travel

Photography by: Courtesy of Louis Vuitton

