Louis Vuitton Releases Cloud and Mirror Trunk Backpacks

The luxury leather goods brand debuted the pieces during its fall/winter 2020 collection.



The Louis Vuitton cloud monogrammed trunk

Crafted in Asnières-sur-Seine, France, Louis Vuitton’s Cloud and Mirror monogrammed trunk backpacks combine tradition with innovation while alluding to a nostalgic setting. A true testament to its nomadic spirit, the cabin-size backpack trunks will awaken your inner adventurer.

The Louis Vuitton mirror monogrammed trunk

The trunks convey a "glamping" aesthetic that encapsulates the fall 2020 accessories line.