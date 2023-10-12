See Inside Louis Vuitton And Atelier Akrivia's Stunning New Timepiece

By: Kat Bein By: Kat Bein | | Watches & Jewelry

Louis Vuitton and renowned independent watchmaker Atelier Akrivia have collaborated on a new timepiece, and it’s as stunning and technically masterful as is to be expected.

The LVRR-01 Chronographe à Sonnerie melds the heritage and innovation of both brands, uniting two visionaries across different centuries. The French luxury brand needs no introduction, of course, and Atelier Akrivia, established in 2012 by Rexhep Rexhepi, embodies the grand tradition of Haute Horlogerie.

The LVRR-01 features a tourbillon regulator, a chronograph and a sonnerie mechanism. The tourbillon, rotating every five minutes, pays homage to historical chronometers, with a unique balance wheel inspired by marine chronometers.

What sets the LVRR-01 apart is the integration of a Chronographe à Sonnerie, combining elapsed time measurement with an acoustic reminder, marking the passage of each minute with a melodious chime.

The watch’s movement is inverted, with the chronograph and chiming mechanisms visible on the front, allowing the architecture to be seen through the tinted sapphire dial. A unique energy transfer system between twin barrels ensures the complications function seamlessly.

The platinum case reflects the iconic Tambour design of Louis Vuitton while incorporating Rexhep Rexhepi’s distinctive touches. The case boasts a sloping bezel and finely sculpted lugs. The crown and chronograph pusher, shaped like the Louis Vuitton logo, are handcrafted with meticulous hand-hammering.

The LVRR-01 features two distinct dials. The contemporary front dial, crafted from tinted sapphire crystal, boasts gold cubes filled with translucent fired enamel. Adorned with glossy white grand feu enamel, the reverse face pays homage to 19th-century chronograph pocket watches. Both dials feature brand names, bisecting them horizontally, symbolizing the collaborative nature of the watch.

Each LVRR-01 is delivered in a traditional Louis Vuitton trunk, handpainted with motifs inspired by the enamel dial. The trunk also bears the “AKRILVIA” logo and individual serial number. The watch strap is made from natural cowhide leather, and the platinum pin buckle bears Jean-Pierre Hagmann’s “JHP” hallmark.

The LVRR-01 Chronographe à Sonnerie marks an exciting collaboration for both companies, and we’re sure there’s more to come. Learn more at louisvuitton.com.