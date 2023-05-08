Brunch Like Never Before at Lotus of Siam at Red Rock Casino Resort & Spa

By Allison Mitchell By Allison Mitchell | | Food & Drink Food & Drink Feature Food & Drink



Cozy up in a leather booth during weekend brunch.

Khao Soi noodles in a curry coconut cream sauce



Lotus of Siam’s Green Room shines bright under rattan light fixtures

Elevate your next weekend brunch at Lotus of Siam at Red Rock Casino Resort & Spa. Stop by every Saturday and Sunday from 11AM to 4PM to enjoy its Proper Brunch menu featuring classic Thai dishes paired with brunch favorites, including shrimp toast and Thai-style steak and eggs. Team your tastes with one of four bottomless drinks, ranging from mimosas and bloody marys to an Aperol spritz and Thai basil sangria. If revelry is what you’re after, stop by on select Saturdays for Champagne Party Brunch, where live DJs spin and decadent bottles are served under Lotus of Siam’s retractable roof. Pair your bubbly with fresh oysters, ceviche, king crab cocktail and more. Let the fun begin! lotusredrock.com