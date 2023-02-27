Los Angeles: Defining Luxury with Coldwell Banker Global Luxury

As a leader in world class real estate, Coldwell Banker Global Luxury® represents over $267 million in luxury sales every day.* Touting some of the world's most prestigious properties in its portfolio, there is no one better to trust in the home buying and selling process than Coldwell Banker Global Luxury.

Given its storied reputation and unrivaled results, we traveled the country to sit down with some of Coldwell Banker’s top agents to learn what sets the brokerage apart as a leader in the luxury real estate industry.

With a number of high-profile, record-setting sales of iconic properties to his credit, leading Coldwell Banker Global Luxury® affiliated agent, Gary Gold, has been considered a Los Angeles area luxury real estate expert for 30 years. Here, he shares his thoughts on the allure of the area and how buying a home is always a good investment from his magnificent listing, La Maison Blanche, at 25365 Prado De La Felicidad in Calabasas.

“Regardless if you’re a first-time home buyer or not, there’s always an opportunity to make a prudent purchase, no matter what the market is,” Gary explains.

About 25365 Prado De La Felicidad: The Quintessential Southern California Estate

The pinnacle of Los Angeles luxury and glamour, La Maison Blanche, located at 25365 Prado De La Felicidad, is an architectural masterpiece in its own right.

Nestled in a set-back, private setting, the 17,000 square foot estate with two gated driveways and six car garages is what Southern California luxury real estate dreams are made of. The exterior richly wrapped in Italian limestone is just the beginning of the property features that dazzle, including an entryway featuring a wrought iron, double floating staircase that rises toward an unbelievable domed ceiling, which is complemented by soaring ceilings in the formal dining area that touts a cozy fireplace and wine cellar.