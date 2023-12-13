By: Michael Tommasiello By: Michael Tommasiello | | People Style & Beauty

Lori Harvey has been busy. The model-turned-entrepreneur has been hard at work not just on her inaugural skincare brand, SKN by LH, but most recently with Yevrah Swimwear, which launched this past summer exclusively on Revolve.

Aptly named Euro Summer, Yevrah Swimwear’s latest collection consists of what Harvey calls “elevated basic swimwear essentials” that every woman needs in her wardrobe. These might be the closest most women get to traveling the French Riviera alongside Harvey herself.

Recently, Yevrah went from being sold exclusively online to having a presence at The Webster, one of the country’s top concept retail stores, giving her audience and clientele another opportunity to interact with the pieces and the collection.

We sat down with Harvey to discuss the collection, her inspiration and how you, too, can live an endless summer.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by YEVRAH SWIM (@yevrahswim)

You’re in Miami celebrating the launch of your popup. How does it feel to have a physical space for Yevrah Swimwear?

I am really excited. I am trying, honestly, not to think about it too much. I feel like when I sit and think about it too much, I get a little bit nervous. So I’m just moving. I’m going with the energy of the city. The energy’s high, so I’m in good spirits. I’m excited.

Did you do anything special for this pop-up with Miami in mind?

We launched in August. I launched exclusively with Revolve, and this is my first time doing a physical pop-up. Everything’s been sold online up until this point. I’m excited to actually be able to connect with the customers, get everybody’s reaction in real time [as they’re] feeling the product and seeing it and touching it.

How do you want women to feel in your product? What kind of emotions are you trying to evoke?

I want women to feel empowered. I want them to feel confident, I want them to feel sexy. When I was creating this line, I wanted to create something for everybody, and I wanted it to be inclusive. So this first collection, the way I like to describe it best, is “the basic essentials that you need in your wardrobe for your swimwear, but elevated.” They have some really pretty hardware on them, and some of the cuts are really cute and special. That’s my favorite way to describe this first iteration.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by YEVRAH SWIM (@yevrahswim)

What’s something you’ve learned in this process, both developing your own line and now the pop-up?

Luckily it hasn’t been anything unexpected because this is my second business, so I learned all the mistakes from the first one. It's always the planning of everything; the logistics, getting everything figured out and handled, but for the most part, it’s been pretty smooth.

Where do you draw inspiration from for the designs, the colors and the fabrics?

For this first collection, I drew inspiration from my summer travels, so the collection’s called Euro Summer.

Where are some of the in Europe to travel to?

Ibiza, Majorca, Cannes... Let me think.

You hit the best ones.

Yeah, those are some of my favorites. Also, I named some of my swimwear after my favorite locations. Positano. Yeah, all the good spots, the hot spots.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lori Harvey (@loriharvey)

What can we expect from Yevrah Swimwear in the future?

Just growing and expanding the brand. I’m working on my second collection now. I want each collection to feel different from the last, and I hope it showcases where I'm at creatively each time.

What’s one thing you want your clientele to take away from the experience of shopping your collection in-store?

I hope they feel like it’s a little drop of European culture in the middle of Miami. I hope they feel that because, like I said, that was the inspiration for the collection. I hope they feel like they’re maybe coming around into—

A little endless summer?

Yes!

Shop the Euro Summer collection and learn more about Yevrah Swimwear at revolve.com.