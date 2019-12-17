Looking for a Luxury Experience? Edikan Adiakpan Is the Man to See

By Karishhma Ashwin | May 5, 2021 | Sponsored Post

Everyone deserves to travel in style. Edikan Adiakpan is the CEO of Akama Lifestyle, which aims to give celebrities that option. While Adiakpan is enigmatic and elusive, he’s agreed to this interview to highlight his work.

What does Akama Lifestyle do? We’re all about exotic and luxury travel experiences. We can give you an experience behind the wheel of a luxury car, in a seat in a private jet, or on the high seas. We’re the leading company in Houston, Miami, and Dallas, and we’ve helped a wide variety of people travel in the most extravagant and exciting way possible.

Who are some of your most famous clients? We’ve worked with lots of people you’ve probably heard of. Some that come to mind right away are Drake, Lil Baby, Emmanuel Sanders, Davido, 21 Savage, Diplo, Odell Beckham, Jamal Adams, and many others. If you’re a celebrity in Houston, Miami, or Dallas, you’ve probably used our services before.

Why did you choose the career you did? I love vehicles and the concierge industry. Akama Lifestyle started as just a passion project. I love meeting new people from all walks of life and being able to get them what they need. All of the amazing vehicles we use are amazing perks as well.

What do you like to do in your personal life? I paint and love to collect art. Traveling is one of my favorite things, so this job is perfect for me in many ways. I also love volunteering. In the Houston area, I work hard for organizations that feed hungry people, house the homeless, and give poor people free medical care. Giving back is a huge part of my life, and I’m so fortunate that I have time to help these people.

Edikan Adiakpan is an enthusiastic man with a big heart. While he’s very enthusiastic about Akama Lifestyle, he also uses his influence to change the world.