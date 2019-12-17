The Longines Spirit collection is a revelation of past meets present.
The Longines Spirit timepiece with dark brown leather strap
Emblazoned across history books and immortalized in newsreels, the legendary aviators and explorers of the 20th century have become part of the collective American experience—pioneering spirits of the first order. Now, heritage watchmaker Longines draws on the gumption of such names as Amelia Earhart, Paul-Émile Victor, Elinor Smith and Howard Hughes as it introduces the Longines Spirit collection. With legacy at their core, these timepieces present a vintage flavor with all the modern-day tech you could ever need.
Amelia Earhart
Each wristwatch reads like a handbook for exploration: highly accurate, state-of-the-art technology, self-winding movements, a 60- or 64-hour power reserve, a hefty 40 or 42 mm face, and chronometer-certified by the watch experts incarnate at the Official Swiss Chronometer Testing Institute.
Howard Hughes
Elinor Smith
And they’re easy on the eye. Available in steel bracelet or dark brown, light brown or blue leather strap—as well as a Prestige Edition with interchangeable stainless steel, leather and NATO straps to complement its stainless steel frame—the watches feature an oversize crown, diamond-shaped indexes, luminous hands, a domed sapphire glass adorning the face and a practical anti-reflective coating.
Paul-Émile Victor
With the Longines Spirit collection, the brand, a pioneer itself in watchmaking, celebrates its heritage and brings the explorers who helped it soar back to life.
The watch with a light brown leather strap
Photography by: Courtesy of Longines