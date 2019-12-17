At Modern Luxury, connection and community define who we are. We use cookies to improve the Modern Luxury experience - to personalize content and ads, to provide social media features and to analyze our traffic. We also may share information about your use of our site with our social media, advertising and analytics partners. We take your privacy seriously and want you to be aware that we have recently made changes to our Privacy Policy, which can be found here.

Longines Takes Cues From Aviation Icons For Its Latest Watch Collection

Elizabeth Harper | October 16, 2020 | Style & Beauty

The Longines Spirit collection is a revelation of past meets present.

Longines Spirit timepiece with brown leather strapThe Longines Spirit timepiece with dark brown leather strap

Emblazoned across history books and immortalized in newsreels, the legendary aviators and explorers of the 20th century have become part of the collective American experience—pioneering spirits of the first order. Now, heritage watchmaker Longines draws on the gumption of such names as Amelia Earhart, Paul-Émile Victor, Elinor Smith and Howard Hughes as it introduces the Longines Spirit collection. With legacy at their core, these timepieces present a vintage flavor with all the modern-day tech you could ever need.

Image of pilot Amelia EarhartAmelia Earhart

Each wristwatch reads like a handbook for exploration: highly accurate, state-of-the-art technology, self-winding movements, a 60- or 64-hour power reserve, a hefty 40 or 42 mm face, and chronometer-certified by the watch experts incarnate at the Official Swiss Chronometer Testing Institute.

Aviation expert Howard HughesHoward Hughes

Aviation expert Elinor Smith ImageElinor Smith

And they’re easy on the eye. Available in steel bracelet or dark brown, light brown or blue leather strap—as well as a Prestige Edition with interchangeable stainless steel, leather and NATO straps to complement its stainless steel frame—the watches feature an oversize crown, diamond-shaped indexes, luminous hands, a domed sapphire glass adorning the face and a practical anti-reflective coating.

Aviation expert Paul Emile VictorPaul-Émile Victor

With the Longines Spirit collection, the brand, a pioneer itself in watchmaking, celebrates its heritage and brings the explorers who helped it soar back to life.

The watch with a light brown leather strapThe watch with a light brown leather strap


Tags: watches

Photography by: Courtesy of Longines

