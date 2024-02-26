5 Local Interior Instagram Inspirations We Love

By Rachel Feinblatt By Rachel Feinblatt | | Culture, Home & Real Estate, People, Lifestyle, Feature, Guide, Lifestyle Feature, People Feature, Home & Real Estate Feature, Culture Feature, Features, Home & Real Estate, Featured, real estate, Home Feature, Guides,

When you need design inspiration, look to these local Instagram accounts for inspiration.

Blue Heron Lifestyles

Blue Heron Lifestyles’ aesthetic features a harmonious blend of nature, luxury and relaxation. Tailoring each project to meet the needs of its clients, the firm offers a diverse range of options for those seeking a lifestyle centered around peace and serenity. Spearheading it all is interior design manager Chelsea Coggins, who embraces the natural beauty of Las Vegas in each home.

Fabiola Avelino Interiors

Fabiola Avelino Interiors is making waves in the world of interior design with its innovative and unique designs. Avelino’s Brazilian roots provide her with an exceptional eye for design, radiating a distinctive and sophisticated style.

Michael Sean Stolworthy

Gain interior inspiration from Las Vegas-based functional furniture designer Michael Sean Stolworthy, whose pieces have been spotted in Oscar-winning films including Black Panther. His furnishings are functional art, blending design techniques and styles to push the limits of fabrication and what a piece of furniture can be.

Daniella Villamil

Daniella Villamil filled this dining room in Summerlin with Ladies and Gentleman's Shape-Up five-piece chandelier and art by Eddy Mumma. PHOTO BY EDGAR LARA

Award-winning interior designer Daniella Villamil prioritizes functionality and exceptional design with every project she and her team take on. Villamil's style perspective, described as a "dynamic fusion of modern eclectic with an international flair," makes her a trailblazer in the design world. With a talented team of designers and architects, Villamil’s innovative interior design has garnered widespread acclaim.

Kelly Stone

Kelly Stone Interior Design in Las Vegas is synonymous with luxury and sophistication. Its mighty and motivated team of six creates bold and lasting designs, adding a pop of color and personality to each room. With an emphasis on quality materials and exquisite craftsmanship, Stone ensures that every project is executed with care and intention.