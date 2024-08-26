10 Local Fashion Instagrams We Love for Trendy Style Inspiration

Culture, People, Lifestyle, Style & Beauty, Feature, People Feature, Culture Feature, Style & Beauty Feature, Features, Style, style and beauty, Featured, Celebrity, Style & Beauty, fashion, Shop, Creators, Apple News, City Life, Guides, Ladies Night Out,

When you need outfit inspo, look to these Las Vegas-based Instagram influencers.



Twin sisters and content creators Emily Karlsson and Haley Palve hosted their joint bachelorette party at Resorts World Las Vegas. PHOTO BY BETHANY PAIGE PHOTOGRAPHY

When scrolling through Emily Karlsson’s Instagram, you’ll see her unique style intertwined with pictures of her husband, Vegas Golden Knights forward William Karlsson, and their adorable family. Whether dressing for her baby shower or a night at the rink, Emily always looks classy while staying on trend.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Emily Karlsson (@efergie13)

Haley Palve shines brightly in the Las Vegas fashion scene, captivating her Instagram followers with trendy and bold looks. See what chic outfits the new mom wears in Sin City, from flouncy dresses to simple jeans and a white T-shirt.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Haley Palve (@hfergie11)

Amber, the fashionista behind @amberallurestyle, is a multi-faceted mom whose content spans lifestyle, home decorating, beauty, food and style. Her feed is a treasure trove of glitzy nightlife looks, poolside fits and floral-embellished pieces that all complement her profile’s vibrant color scheme.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by amber ♡ las vegas (@amberallurestyle)

From Orange County to Las Vegas, Gigi Papasavvas is a standout fashion influencer known for her enviable style and engaging social media presence. Her high-definition profile details denim, maxi dresses, cargo, clubwear and more. Whatever you need outfit inspiration for, you’ll find it here.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Giavanna Papasavvas (@gigipapasavvass)

Lin Smith Jerome knows how to look chic, from long days at the office to time spent with her kids. The accomplished entrepreneur—who co-founded Café Lola, Saint Honoré and 3 Little Chicks—effortlessly styles work attire, evening glam and errand-running outfits, and you’ll often see her wearing pops of pink!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lin Smith Jerome, J.D. (@lin_smith_jerome)

Once an NCAA gymnast, Lauren J. Parry is raising the bar with her fashionable outfits, which she rocks when flying private or conquering daily parenting duties. No matter what she’s dressed for, she always creates dynamic, eye-catching looks.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lauren Parry (@laurenjparry)

This Maryland-meets-Vegas fashion icon stuns in ultra-feminine looks. It’s rare to see Rebecca wearing something besides a dress, yet each is unique in shade, silhouette and fabric, like a lemon-printed sundress from Petal & Pup or a magenta skirt set from Rococo Sand.

Jovoni Serrano shows off her style from the gym to a girl’s night out. Bold, form-fitting ensembles dominate her Instagram, such as a floor-length cheetah gown, a black-and-gold blazer dress, a bright pink jumpsuit and many more pieces she wears confidently.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jovoni Serrano | Styled by Jojo (@xojovonixo)

Eve Dawes stands out in the bustling Sin City fashion scene with her sophisticated wardrobe of tailored suits, luxurious fabrics and striking accessories. From London to Las Vegas, you’ll always catch Dawes fully dressed to impress, from the purse to the shoes.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Eve Dawes | Fashion Blogger (@glamourandgains)

As the CEO and founder of Bair Bikini, we trust Nikki Hall to know what looks best regarding fashion. She easily upgrades a little black dress with the right accessories and can make even the most hard-to-style pieces look photo-ready.

