LIV at Fontainebleau Las Vegas Reveals Its First Resident DJ

As Fontainebleau Las Vegas prepares to open its doors on Dec. 13, its LIV nightlife experience unveils its first resident DJ. Read on to find out who the festival favorite is.

A look at the forthcoming LIV nightlife experience at Fontainebleau Las Vegas; PHOTO COURTESY OF FONTAINEBLEAU LAS VEGAS

From commanding the stage at EDC Las Vegas to launching his own record label and events brand Experts Only, John Summit’s star is rising and reaching a whole new orbit as the first resident performer at LIV at Fontainebleau Las Vegas.

“John Summit has emerged as one of the biggest names in the electronic world, so it’s a natural fit to have him be our first resident announcement for LIV Las Vegas,” says David Grutman, founder of Groot Hospitality. “LIV is a brand known for bringing world-class talent and entertainment to the nightlife scene, and we are so excited to expand our partnership with John in Las Vegas.”

Summit will make his LIV debut on Thursday, Dec. 14, the night after Fontainebleau Las Vegas’ grand opening on Wednesday, Dec. 13. “Groot Hospitality is such an icon in the industry, and now to have the opportunity to kick off the all-new LIV Las Vegas during its grand opening weekend as its first resident feels like the opportunity of a lifetime,” says Summit. “I cannot wait to join the celebration and bring a new kind of energy and feeling to Fontainebleau Las Vegas.”

John Summit; PHOTO BY KEVIN WALKER

Visitors will dance the night away in LIV’s 50,000-square-foot venue designed by renowned architect and designer David Rockwell and his deft team at the Rockwell Group. LIV Las Vegas will carry on the storied legacy of LIV at Fontainebleau Miami Beach, attracting celebrities and music lovers worldwide since 2008.

Grab tickets to Summit’s inaugural performance at LIV Las Vegas here, and book your visit to the brand-new Fontainebleau Las Vegas here. Learn more about the anticipated property’s opening from CEO Jeffrey Soffer, who chatted with VEGAS magazine here.