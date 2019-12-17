At Modern Luxury, connection and community define who we are. We use cookies to improve the Modern Luxury experience - to personalize content and ads, to provide social media features and to analyze our traffic. We also may share information about your use of our site with our social media, advertising and analytics partners. We take your privacy seriously and want you to be aware that we have recently made changes to our Privacy Policy, which can be found here.

December 17, 2019

TAG Heuer Event
Read More

December 5, 2019

SkinCeuticals Luncheon
Read More

November 13, 2019

Vegas Gives 2019

February 10, 2021

Singer-Songwriter Tayla Parx Is Coping Just Fine
Read More

January 29, 2021

Celeb Songwriter Tayla Parx Is Coping Just Fine
Read More

January 25, 2021

Hailee Steinfeld Reimagines The Period Piece With 'Dickinson'

March 3, 2021

Weekly Recipe: Chef John's Perfect French Omelette
Read More

March 2, 2021

Dom Pérignon Unveils Limited Edition Bulgari Champagne
Read More

March 2, 2021

Bobby Flay Shares His Easy Evening Cocktail Recipe

February 28, 2021

Lisa Song Sutton Brings the Iconic Christie's Brand to Las Vegas
Read More

February 12, 2021

Real Estate Mogul Brothers Tal and Oren Alexander's Take On The Market Right Now
Read More

February 11, 2021

Now Your Home Can Wear Erdem Too

March 3, 2021

Hear Richie Hawtin's Prada 2021 Runway Soundtracks
Read More

March 1, 2021

6 Luxurious Eye Masks to Help You Actually Get Some Sleep in 2021
Read More

February 25, 2021

See Moschino's Fall 2021 Collection Return to 1930s Glamour
Paradise Awaits At The Dreamy Little Palm Island Resort & Spa

J.P. Anderson | March 3, 2021 | Lifestyle

Escape to a private island paradise without leaving the Florida Keys at the oh-so-secluded Little Palm Island Resort & Spa.

Gorgeous ocean views abound from Timber Kaua’i at Hokuala’s sprawling infinityedge pool PHOTO COURTESY OF LITTLE PALM ISLAND RESORT & SPA
Gorgeous ocean views abound from Timber Kaua’i at Hokuala’s sprawling infinityedge pool.

When it comes to the ultimate in luxury travel, it doesn’t get much more posh than a private island. The experience certainly checks all the boxes: unparalleled intimacy, absolute tranquility and—of course—utter exclusivity. While such indulgent destinations dot the Caribbean and French West Indies, closer to home they’re few and far between. In fact, there’s just one luxury private island in the U.S., and it deserves a place at the top of your bucket list: Little Palm Island Resort & Spa. Accessible only via seaplane ride or a 15-minute jaunt via motor yacht, this 4.5-acre sliver of sand is just 3 miles offshore and less than 30 miles from the party vibe of Key West, but oh my, does it feel a world away. Coconut-packed Jamaican Tall palm trees sway gently overhead; crushed seashell paths lined with lush foliage meander through the property; and on the beachfront, pelicans, cormorants and countless other birds dive and prowl the sandbar a stone’s throw from lazing sunbathers. It’s tempting to simply lounge in a chaise along the beach or boardwalk and take it all in.

James Beard Award winner Hugh Acheson will lead Hotel Effie’s culinary programming at four concepts, including Ovide, shown here. PHOTO COURTESY OF LITTLE PALM ISLAND RESORT & SPA
SpaTerre beckons with indulgent treatments in a lush setting.

The natural surroundings are just the first charms of Little Palm, which was completely reimagined in the wake of Hurricane Irma and reopened in March 2020. Just 30 thatched-roof bungalows—each strikingly done up in British West Indies-inspired style and boasting vaulted ceiling, ocean views, private deck and outdoor shower—dot the property, making this the ideal couples getaway or dream wedding or honeymoon spot. Adventures beckon at the beachside activities hut, from snorkeling and stand-up paddleboarding to organized sailing, fishing and day trips to historic Dry Tortugas; a fitness center is decked out with top-of-the-line Technogym equipment; and SpaTerre is on hand to soothe weary muscles with treatments ranging from rose quartz stone massages to Key lime margarita pedicures.

Vaulted ceilings and British West Indies-inspired decor make for alluring accommodations PHOTO COURTESY OF LITTLE PALM ISLAND RESORT & SPA
Vaulted ceilings and British West Indies-inspired decor make for alluring accommodations.

The most exhilarating experiences we had during our recent stay at Little Palm Island, though, were culinary— resort food this is not. From a sublime lobster hash Benedict that my partner couldn’t stop raving about (or ordering) to addictively crunchy spicy tuna tacos with avocado and Sriracha aioli to the entirety of executive chef Daniel Ganem’s dinner menu—most decadently enjoyed as a five- or eight-course chef’s table experience in the heart of the kitchen ($305 to $400 per person with wines, plus $300 setup fee) after mai tais on the beach during one of the island’s glorious sunsets—I have rarely eaten so well on vacation.

Each bungalow suite boasts a private beach with a waterfront hammock. PHOTO COURTESY OF LITTLE PALM ISLAND RESORT & SPA
Each bungalow suite boasts a private beach with a waterfront hammock.

Perhaps all this shouldn’t be surprising. With its luxuriously small footprint and select clientele (from honeymooners to CEOs seeking downtime and privacy), Little Palm feels less like a resort and, from start to finish, more like the most exquisite of boutique island hotels. We may all be missing international travel right now and dreaming of exotic private destinations in the British West Indies and beyond, but with its world-class amenities and blissful vibe, Little Palm proves that you don’t need to cross any borders to find a piece of island paradise. Rooms from $1,900 per night, littlepalmisland.com

Tags: luxury vacations

Photography by: PHOTO COURTESY OF LITTLE PALM ISLAND RESORT & SPA

