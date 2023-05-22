12 Rapid Fire Questions With Lisa Rinna

By: The Editors By: The Editors | | People

We caught up with Lisa Rinna at Angeleno Magazine's first annual Splash Into Wellness event and asked her a few burning questions.

The actress-slash-reality TV star revealed her favorite LA restaurant, her must-have beauty product, what keeps her motivated and whether she's keeping up with the "Scandoval" of Vanderpump Rules.

See her quick-fire responses below:

What is your must-have beauty product? The Rinna Beauty Heidi Lip Kit.



Who's your biggest style icon? I have many -- Jackie O, Kate Moss, my daughters.



What keeps you motivated? I don't know. Life's short, I think how much time we have on this planet keeps me motivated.



What's your favorite way to unwind? A bath with bath salts, probably.



What is your go-to dance move? That's hard, too! I have many go to dance moves.



What is your favorite healthy snack? Do I even have a healthy snack? I'm not sure I do! Tahini almonds or something -- you know, with that stuff on them? That's good. I like popcorn, too. I guess that's sort of healthy.



Your favorite indulgence? Those hot fudge sundaes on the plane. Love.



Are you an early bird or a night owl? I'm an early bird.



Your favorite LA restaurant? Probably Shu, the sushi restaurant. We go there probably more than any restaurant.



What is your favorite workout? Yoga.



Your favorite TV show? Succession.



Are you keeping up with "Scandavol"? No, I am not. No.

