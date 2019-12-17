At Modern Luxury, connection and community define who we are. We use cookies to improve the Modern Luxury experience - to personalize content and ads, to provide social media features and to analyze our traffic. We also may share information about your use of our site with our social media, advertising and analytics partners. We take your privacy seriously and want you to be aware that we have recently made changes to our Privacy Policy, which can be found here.

I AGREE
    

Parties

See More
Read More

December 17, 2019

TAG Heuer Event
Read More

December 5, 2019

SkinCeuticals Luncheon
Read More

November 13, 2019

Vegas Gives 2019

People

See More

Food & Drink

See More
Read More

April 1, 2021

Rémy Martin's Sleek Limited Edition Bottle
Read More

March 30, 2021

Carbone's Famous Pasta Sauces Now Sold Online and in Stores
Read More

March 29, 2021

18 of the Best Bakeries Across America

Home & Real Estate

See More
Read More

March 30, 2021

Elevating the Standard of Luxury Real Estate
Read More

March 26, 2021

DeMarcus Cousins Nets $7.5 Million for Las Vegas Mega-Mansion
Read More

March 25, 2021

Lighting Designer Ted Bradley's Brilliant Work

Style & Beauty

See More
Read More

April 2, 2021

See Mugler's Spring/Summer 2021 Collection in Reverse
Read More

April 2, 2021

7 Beauty Books For Your Reading List Glow Up
Read More

April 1, 2021

Watches Enter NFT Space with Digital Edition of Famed Biver Hublot
Culture
Read More
Lifestyle
Read More
Watches & Jewelry
Read More
Magazine
Read More
Video
Read More
GreenGale Network
Read More
Media Kit
Read More

Search Our Site

Liridon Vrapca Unravels the Truth Behind 5 Fallacies About Digital Marketing

By Karishhma Ashwin | April 2, 2021 | People Sponsored Post

The boom of the social media bubble has made every business crawling for its space. Though this partially free platform has the power to build brand credibility, visibility, and engage with potential customers for sales, there is much more to it than meets the eye. Digital marketing maven, Liridon Vrapca debunks some of the most common social media marketing myths that every business should keep in mind before expecting the platform to do its magic.

VEGAS_MAGAZINE_Liridon_Vrapca.jpeg

Most companies understand the power of social media marketing and the consequences of it. However, little do they realize that just like traditional marketing that needs time and effort to showcase results, social media is no different; the techniques might vary but leave social media on its own and expecting luck to do its trick is like living is a fool’s paradise. 

Social media always gives you a high return on investment
Brands need to monitor and optimize their ads so that they stand out and perform optimally to give you an adequate return on investment. One of the biggest advantages of digital platforms is that brands/firms can optimize their campaigns and posts based on real-time results and analysis. If a particular post is not performing as per expectations or budget limitations, then one can make changes in real-time to achieve the desired result. This is a big plus as compared to traditional marketing media, such as TV or newspaper ads, which once sent out, cannot be retrieved.

Social media marketing has overshadowed email marketing
One of the most underrated forms of marketing and in fact in digital marketing overall is email. Many businesses believe that investing in email marketing to generate business is a technique of the bygone era, especially when you have social media to capture your audience’s attention. Through email, a business can build an intimate connection with
customers or prospects who are highly interested in its offerings. Most of the e-mails that a brand is sending out should be to customers who have signed up with the business or have opted in to know more about the brand. Opt-in email marketing is a great tool and has one of the highest open rates and conversion rates also. So, email allows a business or its brand with a lot of options. A brand can start increasing its engagement over time with useful content. It can even target its user base at a deeper level by doing specific newsletters or specific kinds of content going to a specific demographic of users.

Social media does not require any financial investment
Once the content is created and packaged with the appropriate hashtags, visual elements, brand keywords, and CTA, it can be published across various social media channels. It is becoming increasingly difficult for a brand to reach its target audience by distributing content organically. Hence, the use of influencers and paid marketing activities to reach the target audience is not just important; it is necessary. Social media channels allow marketers to use paid marketing activities to target users and display ads.

Brands need to have a presence across all social media channels
Several businesses believe that it is pertinent to have a social media presence in all available channels. However, such is not the case. What channels do your audience use? This question should make decisions slightly easier. After all, if the target audience is millennials, then it would make sense to focus on channels like Snapchat. If it’s primarily women, then Pinterest would be a safe bet. It wouldn’t make sense to devote resources to a channel where the audience doesn’t hang out. One can easily undertake a competitor benchmarking research to learn where the target audience spends its time online. A tool like Buzzsumo and Brandwatch Analytics can provide insights on how a brand’s competitors are performing on social media.

Having a large follower ensures higher brand performance
In social media, quantity is not the only credible parameters to gauge a brand’s popularity. The quality of the audience, their loyalty to the platform and engagement are also equally important. A brand’s social media analytics and engagement team have to consistently think
creatively to not just amass a large follower base but ensure that those followers are doing the right advocacy to generate leads and conversions. 

Importance of a social media plan
Without a social media plan, a business would just end up posting content at irregular times and to little effect. In such a case:
1. There is no consistency to the posts
2. There is no brand identity
3. The users don’t get nurtured into customers, and
4. Ultimately the result is that the users don’t feel connected to the brand.

A social media plan will help you think of all your social media activities in coherence. It will help you identify content ideas and create a calendar so that you can plan the distribution of your content.

Knowing these myths can help most businesses do a reality check before they can set their objectives and create a social media strategy to derive maximum benefits.


Tags: business digital marketing

Photography by:

Read the digital edition from Modern Luxury

View Digital Edition

Click here to read  
the Digital Edition

or Subscribe to the Print Edition: