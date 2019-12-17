At Modern Luxury, connection and community define who we are. We use cookies to improve the Modern Luxury experience - to personalize content and ads, to provide social media features and to analyze our traffic. We also may share information about your use of our site with our social media, advertising and analytics partners. We take your privacy seriously and want you to be aware that we have recently made changes to our Privacy Policy, which can be found here.

Parties

December 17, 2019

TAG Heuer Event
December 5, 2019

SkinCeuticals Luncheon
November 13, 2019

Vegas Gives 2019

People

Food & Drink

April 1, 2021

Rémy Martin's Sleek Limited Edition Bottle
March 30, 2021

Carbone's Famous Pasta Sauces Now Sold Online and in Stores
March 29, 2021

18 of the Best Bakeries Across America

Home & Real Estate

March 30, 2021

Elevating the Standard of Luxury Real Estate
March 26, 2021

DeMarcus Cousins Nets $7.5 Million for Las Vegas Mega-Mansion
March 25, 2021

Lighting Designer Ted Bradley's Brilliant Work

Style & Beauty

April 2, 2021

See Mugler's Spring/Summer 2021 Collection in Reverse
April 2, 2021

7 Beauty Books For Your Reading List Glow Up
April 1, 2021

Watches Enter NFT Space with Digital Edition of Famed Biver Hublot
Culture
Lifestyle
Watches & Jewelry
Magazine
Video
GreenGale Network
Media Kit
Liridon Vrapca: “COVID-19 Has Had a Resounding and Long-Term Impact on Digital Business Migration”

by Karishhma Ashwin | April 2, 2021 | People Sponsored Post

If there were any persisting thoughts about the necessity of adapting to digital for business longevity, the COVID-19 pandemic has hushed them. Digital marketing expert Liridon Vrapca shares insights into how coronavirus is creating a shift in doing business from onsite to online. Let’s delve.

BANKOK_POST-_Liridon_Vrapca.jpeg

Liridon starts by pointing to facts – before the onset of COVID-19, only twenty-nine percent of US employees functioned remotely. Whereas for the rest of the seventy-one percent, including around forty percent of the total onsite American workforce — the shift to remote working lifestyle full-time has been a shocker for the system – metaphorically speaking, yet in certain cases, quite literally as user demand surpassed digital bandwidth. But the silver lining, Liridon explains, is that with such huge groups of businesses, entrepreneurs, and employees now going remote, digital collaboration is improving by a quantum leap. This has accelerated the migration of businesses online. They have no other option but to sophisticate their tools to facilitate this transition and bring their employees to a level of comfort with this migration.

On the other hand, entrepreneurs who had not only increased the pace of migrating their businesses online but also executed on their digital strategies prior to the pandemic are now in a position to leapfrog their less agile contenders. But this doesn’t undermine the pandemic-led challenges they now face, regardless of their present level of digital prowess. Migrating business online on its own is not a cure-all to everything that ails the business community in the existing economic scenario. These digitally-led business do, however, have significantly more advanced tools handy to not only weather the storm, but to emerge stronger on the other side.

To sum it all, Liridon shares that COVID-19 has mandated many businesses to organize investor meetings on platforms like Zoom, run marketing and advertising campaigns online, and embrace digital contactless mediums for payment.


Tags: people sponsored post digital marketing

Photography by: Liridon Vrapca

