Lil Nas X Helped Design His Own Coach Capsule Collection, Available Now

Coach and Lil Nas X are in a serious relationship.

It started in September of last year when the Grammy-winning entertainer walked the runway for Coach's Spring 2023 show at New York Fashion Week. Lil Nas X then starred in Coach's Courage To Be Real campaign and even spoke to 150 students at Coach's Dream It Real event, but today, things are taken to a new level.

Today, Coach unveils The Lil Nas X Drop, a capsule collection featuring pieces designed by Coach and curated by Lil Nas X, including pieces from the Winter 2023 collection. The pieces reflect Lil Nas X’s unique style language, so you know it’s full of color and vibrancy.

Coach Creative Director Stuart Vevers worked with Lil Nas X to customize some of his favorite pieces. That meant bringing pops of color to shearling coats, incorporating concert merch-style graphics, placing patches on American varsity jackets and more.

“Our Winter collection is inspired by my belief that fashion is about exploring and celebrating all of who you are,” Vevers is quoted in a press release. “To create the collection, we twisted the Coach archives and were also inspired by Lil Nas X’s connection to music and nightlife. We evolved heritage styles introduced on the runway last season by amplifying color, texture and graphics to create pieces that celebrate our love for individuality and authentic self-expression that we share.”

The collection launches today with enthralling images from the campaign, which Lil Nas X helped to creative direct and style. See more images from the campaign below, and shop The Lil Nas X Drop capsule collection at coach.com.