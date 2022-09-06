What To Expect For Life Is Beautiful Las Vegas 2022

By: Danica Serena Stockton By: Danica Serena Stockton | | Culture Magazine Parties Events Guide Entertainment Music

The sun sets on Fremont Street during Life Is Beautiful.

Life Is Beautiful Las Vegas brings art, music, food and culture together downtown on September 16 to 18. The festival offers performing artists the space to engage with audiences and utilize their talents and attendees a unique music experience to explore with friends.

Headliners include Migos on Friday night, Kygo on Saturday night as well as Jack Harlow and Calvin Harris on Sunday night. Western Country Club returns with Tanner Adell performing at Western Hotel and Casino. A plethora of additional music performances, comedic acts and art installations entertain the entire weekend through.

Billie Eilish on mobile hover stage at Life Is Beautiful 2021

At Life Is Beautiful 2021, Billie Eilish captivated the crowd as she danced and sang her tracks on stage. Fans were amused with the light shows and the mobile stage that hovered and glided the starlet over the audience she serenaded.

Willow shook audiences up with her energetic performance, original vocals and cool dance stunts. A rendition of her initial single hit "Whip My Hair" was saved for the very end of her set. She also performed "Meet Me at Our Spot" with rumored boyfriend Tyler Cole. Willow shared her newer music along with her earlier tracks with the crowd in 2021 at Life Is Beautiful.

Willow performs at Life Is Beautiful 2021.

Not only does the festival highlight top talent in the music and visual arts departments, culinary arts are a large part of the experience as well. Foodtrucks line the dining hall open to general admission attendees and additional dining opportunities are exclusive to VIP guests. Get a taste of Jaleo by Jose Andres, Olives, Kusa Nori and more restaurants in between sets.

The director of food and beverage for the festival, Sharee Macy mentions, “We are really excited to showcase and celebrate the Las Vegas culinary community for another year. We are beyond appreciative of the incredible chefs, mixologists and culinary professionals in our community.”

The artists, staff and teams that make the music festival possible prepare while attendees plan outfits and secure tickets. Download the app for an easy way to keep track of which stage to head to next. Discover a wide variety of art, music and comedy at Life Is Beautiful Las Vegas.