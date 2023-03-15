Liberty Debuts Luxe New Collection With The Rug Company

By Phebe Wahl By Phebe Wahl | | Home & Real Estate

Fans of Liberty’s iconic prints can now enjoy them underfoot thanks to a new collection with The Rug Company.



Hana Lacquer blooms in organic olive and sage tones with amber florals.

Boasting an iconic fabric archive that dates back to 1875, Liberty is now collaborating with The Rug Company for the first time to offer its designs underfoot.



Hera features a flock of peacock feathers crafted in a deep tawny silk hue against a soft wool background.

“I have always admired The Rug Company as a brand which, like Liberty, places craftsmanship, exquisite materials and beautiful design at its heart,” says Genevieve Bennett, head of design at Liberty. The collection of six rugs pays homage to Liberty’s heritage and deep roots in the aesthetic movement and the art nouveau period.



Hana Lapis presents a harmonious palette of icy blue tones, highlighted with gold accents.

Think flocks of peacock feathers or rich tapestries of flora and fauna imagined in fine, handwoven blends of silk and wool.



“The journey of seeing our designs rendered in new processes is always appealing, so to use traditional hand-knotting with silk and wool is incredibly exciting.” Available in a variety of colorways and sizes (including options for wall-to-wall and stair runners), the offering is bohemian rhapsody reimagined.



Milo offers an expansive tapestry of flora and fauna.