Lewis Hamilton Designs Limited Edition Watch With IWC

By: Denise Warner By: Denise Warner | | Watches & Jewelry Style & Beauty

Lewis Hamilton is adding watch designer to his talents.

The Formula One driver teamed with IWC to design a limited-edition watch, the "Portugieser Tourbillon Rétrograde Chronograph Lewis Hamilton."

The timepiece boasts a 43.5-millimeter case crafted from platinum. The sheen of the case complements the rich teal-colored dial, which is adorned with a constellation of 12 diamonds. Emblazoned with the emblem of the seven-time F1 world champions, the logo itself resembles the eyes of a panther.

“It has been an honour and a pleasure to work with Lewis on this project. His passion for IWC and comprehensive knowledge of mechanical watches were palpable at every stage of the two-year development process. Lewis knew exactly what he wanted and brought excellent ideas to the table. The result is a timepiece that combines his unerring sense of aesthetics and love of bold colours with some of the finest watchmaking technology ever developed in Schaffhausen,” Christian Knoop, IWC chief design dfficer, said.