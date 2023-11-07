Mexican Restaurant Leoncito Is Now Open at Red Rock Casino, Resort and Spa

By Allison Mitchell By Allison Mitchell | | Food & Drink Feature Food and Drink Feature Features Drink Featured Food & Drink Feature Food & Drink Restaurants Apple News Eat Cocktails

Wish You Were Here Group has debuted its third Las Vegas dining concept at Red Rock Casino, Resort and Spa. Meet Leoncito, a modern Mexican oasis ready to whisk you away with tequila, mezcal and tacos galore.

“We wanted to capture the spirit of familial kitchens, where people come together to share stories, traditions, and the love for food,” says owner Nick Mathers, founder and CEO of Wish You Were Here Group. “It’s my hope that every guest who walks through our doors feels the same wonder and connection to Mexico that has provided me with so much inspiration.”

The La Sirena cocktail

The 10,000-square-foot space—awash in verdant tones, terra cotta and handcrafted tapestries by textile designer Mariella Motilla—invites diners to enjoy more than 200 types of tequila and mezcal alongside thoughtful and innovative Mexican dishes. Start with the vibrant watermelon tostada or indulgent queso fundido before trying the tacos; you have seven flavor options to choose from, ranging from chicken tinga to Baja fish. On the entree side, wood-fired salmon, a 6-ounce steak picado, green enchiladas and mole poblano entice. To satiate sweet tooths, classic Mexican flan, a buñuelo ice cream sandwich, an ice cream sundae and decadent chocolate torta cake are offered.

The watermelon tostada

The Good Ondas cocktail

Enjoy those bold flavors in the main dining room or on the sprawling outdoor patio, where fire pits and lush accents will have you feeling like you’ve headed south of the border. An immersive experience is what Wish You Were Here does best—the hospitality group is also behind Red Rock’s Rouge Room and Kassi Beach House at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas. Make a reservation here, and let the fiesta begin!