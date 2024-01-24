Lele Sadoughi Launches NBA Collection

By: Denise Warner By: Denise Warner | | Style & Beauty

Hit the court in style with Lele Sadoughi.

The brand teamed up with the NBA for an officially-licensed collection featuring 13 teams and 22 pieces.

Fans of the Boston Celtics, Brooklyn Nets, Charlotte Hornets, Chicago Bulls, Dallas Mavericks, Houston Rockets, LA Clippers, LA Lakers, Miami Heat, Milwaukee Bucks, New York Knicks, Philadelphia 76ers and the Golden State Warriors an show their team spirit with embroidered and jeweled headbands.

"Lele Sadoughi x NBA is an officially licensed capsule collection of our favorite teams. Using official trademark logos and archival imagery, Lele Sadoughi has created a 22-piece collection of embroidered and jeweled headbands to show cheer and allegiance to your favorite team. From jeweled emblems to colorful embroideries, Lele Sadoughi has created her own spin to iconic NBA teams. At Lele Sadoughi, we are a cheerful and colorful accessory brand, and what better way to celebrate than to cheer for your favorite NBA team?” founder Lisa "Lele" Sadoughi said.

The new capsule is availble to shop now at LeleSadoughi.com.