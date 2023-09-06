Lee Jofa Celebrates 200 Years With A Timelessly Chic New Collection

By Phebe Wahl By Phebe Wahl | | Home & Real Estate

There is no better time than a big birthday to try out a new look. Long-standing fans of Lee Jofa will be delighted to discover new colorways of the brand’s iconic Hollyhock and Tree of Life patterns, which will now also be available as printed wallcoverings for the first time. In keeping with Jofa’s devotion to classic styling, the Lee Jofa 200th anniversary furniture introduction echoes the hallows of traditionalism. With designs ranging from an English antique-inspired lyre chair to a fully upholstered English arm sofa, the collection pairs well with Jofa’s long-standing love of print and color. A mix of materials includes a fresh offering of wrapped cocktail and side tables, hammered and smooth metal tables, and graceful upholstery styles that fit both past and present. The new introductions of wrapped cocktail and side tables are offered in four new paints on raffia and four new basket weave colors. Lee Jofa Carpets introduces a sophisticated collection of 69 area rugs, all inspired by the brand’s iconic wovens, velvets and textures. Each rug is made uniquely for a project, beginning at 10 to 24 weeks, depending on complexity, quality and size. Created with an authentic artistic flair, this carpet collection gives an age-old construction a gorgeous new updated image, aligning perfectly for celebrating this brand’s two centuries—aging gracefully, indeed.