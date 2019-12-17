Leaving Your Happy Nest: Evolving to Organic Cosmetics.

Kusum Cosmetics | December 16, 2020 | Style & Beauty Sponsored Post

1. What is the idea behind creating Kusum Cosmetics?

I was pregnant with my first baby and wanted to use only natural products. I started reading product labels in detail and found that the Skincare products I was using contained chemicals despite the front title claiming it to be all-natural! Some of the substances were familiar; most were not. I was anxious; I wanted to use natural products. I started detailed research in skincare and cultivated my formula. I was blown away with the results. My family started using my creations, and over the next seven years, the word spread further to our family and friends. Kusum Cosmetics was then born to provide the benefits of natural cosmetics to the world.

2. What is unique about your product line?

Our skin is the largest organ of the body. Treating your entire skin naturally allows you to see and maintain the best possible results. The skin issues related to the face could occur from irritation arising in the hands! Therefore, our product line treats your entire skin with natural skincare products.

Kusum products are made in the USA in small batches with USDA Certified Organic ingredients and preserved with natural preservatives. We are a cruelty-free manufacturer. Most of our products are vegan.

We believe in complete transparency. Our product containers are transparent, allowing you to see the product and connect with it even before trying it!

Our products are a notch above the competitors. Our shower gel and serene face cleanser contain Organic Olive Castile Soap instead of cheaper palm oil and castor oil, to give you an example.

Chic Hair Bath, our natural and color-safe hair cleanser, contains herbs with natural foaming properties rather than chemicals that make a large amount of foam in other hair shampoos.

Similarly, our Stem Cell Cream is rich in green apple derived stem cells. Apple stem cells are rich in epigenetic factors that ensure the longevity of skin cells.

3. How do you pick your ingredients?

We define a goal for the proposed product and evaluate factors that help us achieve the goal. For example, we wanted to create a pH-neutral, gentle face cleanser suitable for all skin types. Such a creation requires a delicate combination of natural ingredients of unique quality without altering their biological properties. Serene Face Cleanser is an intricate blend of Olive and hemp oil, colloidal oatmeal, and honey to provide skin-friendly cleansing.

4. Other than making natural cosmetic products, how do you support nature?

We believe in the four "R" of natural conservation. Rethink, Reduce, Recycle, and Repair. Kusum Cosmetics supports nature protection by utilizing ethical, sustainable, and renewable resources. Our products are fully biodegradable once they return to the soil or water. We choose to connect to our clients by designing recyclable product containers and reducing packaging-related waste of natural materials. Our supply chain and product transportation algorithms further reduce fuel consumption and other resources. Kusum Cosmetics donates a portion of its profit to various nonprofit organizations to support natural conservation.



Nehal Ghevariya

CEO, Kusum Cosmetics

contact@kusumcosmetics.com

kusumcosmetics.com