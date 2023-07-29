By: Danica Serena Stockton By: Danica Serena Stockton | | Magazine Lifestyle Travel List - Entertainment Community Travel & Recreation Adventures

MGM Grand Pool Complex with lazy river

Las Vegas heat waves hit hard in the middle of summer. Let the current of lazy rivers push and pull you gently through the water for a relaxing and fun way to cool down. Float down these six lazy rivers in Las Vegas this summer.

Cowabunga Bay Henderson

Children relax in lazy river floatation tube

Splash around at this family-friendly waterpark. Take breaks from the excitement of all the different water park rides at Cowabunga Bay Henderson by floating calmly down the flowing cowabunga river.

See Also: Summer Heat Rises, Cool Down With These Activities

Cowabunga Canyon Summerlin

When you tire of the fast pace of rides like Texas Tornado or Dust Bowl, slow it down with the Cactus Creek lazy river at Cowabunga Canyon Summerlin. Fun for everyone, Cowabunga Canyon is great for all ages. Prioritize safety gear and adult supervision for younger children in need at all times.

Mandalay Bay Beach

Mandalay Bay Beach lazy river, wave pool and swimming pools

Enjoy the lush landscape of the 11-acre aquatic playground that is Mandalay Bay Beach. Rip the tides with the wave pool, flow through the lazy river and relax in the cabana or daybed. Escape from the desert on hot afternoons at Mandalay Bay Beach.

MGM Grand

MGM Grand Pool Complex with lazy river

The expansive MGM Grand Pool Complex sprawls over 6.5 acres with three whirlpools, bridges, waterfalls, multiple swimming pools and the lazy river. Book a cabana for up to eight people to retreat to throughout your fun-filled day. Float in the lazy river and enjoy the rest of the attractions at MGM Grand Pool Oasis.

See Also: The 10 Best Couples Massages In Las Vegas

Tahiti Village

This Tahitian-themed pool boasts a tropical oasis complete with a lengthy lazy river. As the Best of Las Vegas Gold winner for best family-friendly resort and strip hotel pool consecutively for three years, Tahiti Village is a great destination for the whole crew.

Worldmark Las Vegas

For a day full of relaxation at Worldmark Las Vegas, wade in the current of the lazy river, which wraps around the pool area. For the ultimate decompression session, follow up the lazy river with a massage at the spa.