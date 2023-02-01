By: Sophie Robinson By: Sophie Robinson | | Magazine Food & Drink Lifestyle Events Restaurants

Romance at Four Seasons Las Vegas

Four Seasons Las Vegas is the place to be this Valentine’s Day for those looking to spice-up their love life, indulge in romance and treat their special someone to a celebratory luxury retreat. Single, taken or somewhere in between, Four Seasons Las Vegas has something for everyone to enter the New Year in the most loving way possible. Located on the south end of the Las Vegas Strip, enjoy the excitement of the city with an affectionate escape to make this season the most magical yet.

Couple and the city view at Four Seasons Las Vegas

An opportunity to explore flavors from across the globe, Veranda restaurant offers a culinary journey from Chef William Ledesma sure to impress. Incorporating a myriad of world cultures and influences through select spices and ingredients, Veranda presents a Valentine’s Day five-course prix fixe menu featuring dishes from Italy, France, Southeast Asia, Northern Africa and Nikkei cuisine, a unique Japanese-Peruvian fusion.

This meal includes an enticing lineup of hors d'oeuvre, a salad course, a pasta course and two entrée options. Choose between delicacies of roasted snapper accompanied by North African harissa and a Southeast Asian coconut lemongrass emulsion or grilled tenderloin with European truffle flavors, charred brussels sprouts, and a foie demi glaze. Finish with a decedent array of Parisian pâtisserie confections. Additional wine pairings and fresh flowers are available for tableside delivery for added romance.

Reserve online or call 702 632 5121.

Cocktails at Press Lounge

Single on Valentine’s Day? Crying over a box of chocolates? Not this year. Fear not, as this is the chance to mix and mingle with others and explore the exciting freedom of a solo Cupid’s day. Make connections and have some fun through PRESS Lounge’s popular hands-on mixology class, the Bartender’s Table Experience. This happy hour singles event will welcome up to eight guests for an interactive teaching session from an expert mixologist on the crafting of exotic, artful cocktails. Guests are guided through the creation of personalized concoctions and custom tasting mixes. Attend solo or with friends while socializing over sweet and savory sips.

Seating is limited and reservations are required by dialing 702 632 5000.

Winter calls for rejuvenation, and the perfect self-care opportunity to visit the Hotel’s Forbes Five-Star Spa. An intimate sanctuary for relaxation and luxurious pampering, the spa presents a restorative escape. This February, Four Seasons offers two signature spa treatment experiences; the New Year Radiance Facial and the My Sweet Valentine Body Wrap. Treat yourself and loved ones to a radiant facial featuring skin-hydrating collagen masks with mood-boosting gemceuticals. My Sweet Valentine starts with a chocolate Truffle body wrap rich in antioxidants and is enhanced with a strawberry hyaluronic moisturizing application for peak holistic revitalization.

Book an appointment online.

Las Vegas Locals are invited to 20% off spa treatments Monday through Thursday, 20% off lunch at Veranda, and complimentary valet parking.

Shopping at Four Seasons Las Vegas

Additionally, Four Seasons Hotel Las Vegas partners with Neiman Marcus to create a private shopping experience and room package for a day of luxury fashion immersion. This personalized experience features private transport to the Neiman Marcus location at Fashion Show Mall, an appointment with a private shopper, a champagne lunch for two at NM Café and a 30-minute beauty consultation with special gifts offerings. Splurge in style and make a day out of the season's hottest trends in fashion.

Visit the Neiman Marcus Private Shopping Experience for more information.



Bring on the rose-colored glasses, feel the love and celebrate in style for an unforgettable Valentine’s Day. Here are more details to plan your visit.