Newly-opened development UnCommons participates in the “Fill the Fire Truck” toy drive hosted by the Firefighters of Southern Nevada Burn Foundation. UnCommons encourages community members to donate new and unwrapped toys to youth and families in-need within the valley. Donations are accepted through December 12.

The shops and office buildings at UnCommons each house clearly marked toy drive boxes. Charitable participants may drop off toys inside any of the available locations at the mixed-use property.

On Monday, December 12 from 11AM to 1 PM the Firefighters of Southern Nevada Burn Foundation collect all donations at the UnCommons central gathering area known as The Quad. In celebration of the special giving event a complimentary cup of hot cocoa is available to each firefighter.

Thousands of disadvantaged children have received toys during the holiday season due to the kind philanthropic efforts of the “Fill the Fire Truck '' toy drive. The non-profit provides active fire department personnel the opportunity to assist and support burn victims as well as those affected by devastating catastrophic events.

UnCommons is a spectacular 40-acre development that houses modern workspaces enriched with open floor plans, high-end amenities and optimal space for connectivity. The renowned architecture firm, Gensler, aims to create a one-of-a-kind workplace environment to enhance the experience of every employee.

The $1 billion project is the first of its kind in Nevada. The stylized urban campus features an entertainment venue, 500,000 square feet of office space, a multi-purpose conference center, 830 residential units, a pedestrian trail and best-in-class cafés and restaurants available to anyone interested in the shared space.



UnCommons is located at 6880 Helen Toland St. Find more information about UnCommons online.