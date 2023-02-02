By Sophie Robinson By Sophie Robinson | | Magazine Home & Real Estate Lifestyle real estate

An elegant estate offers a European touch nestled in the desert of the exclusive Terracina enclave of Seven Hills in Las Vegas. With 20,000 square feet, 2608 Ragusa Court is a taste of the Amalfi Coast with unbeatable views of Red Rock Canyon, surrounding mountains and the radiant Las Vegas Strip skyline.

The sprawling mansion features six bedrooms, seven bathrooms, two oversized garages, a secluded safe room, three private terraces, five fireplaces, an elevator and a resort-style backyard with 130 feet of golf course foreground. The custom-built palatial property blends rural and urban living with a sophisticated perspective.

“The home showcases a touch of Tuscan accents and finishes throughout, subtly delivering an intimate sense of the Italian coast,” says representative Erin Ackerman. “From its polished columns and marble floor to its various antique sculptures and custom wall paintings, it redefines custom desert living as most of its features were exclusively designed just for this home.”

Upon entering the home through two wrought iron gates, guests are greeted with an ornate foyer followed by the grand formal living area. The 20-foot-high coffered and tray ceilings are illuminated by the natural light of the floor-to-ceiling windows. Framed by towering columns, the hand-painted mural wall is a showstopping display and focal point of the Italian Renaissance-influenced home. The details are regal from the arcades of arched walkways and windows, antique marble sculpture work to the mosaic tiling and built-in hand carved bookcases.

“In addition to its one-of-a-kind finishes, the estate is truly the epitome of luxury and exclusivity,” Ackerman elaborates. “Its’ pristine location in one of the city’s most secluded and desirable custom home communities offers unparalleled sunset views and as the owners would say, the sky puts on a show for them daily.”

The warm-toned atmosphere and stylish craftsmanship bring an inviting and charming energy to the residence. On one side of the majestic living area is the formal dining area and wet bar and on the other the private den.

Perfectly designed for entertaining, the gourmet kitchen features polished hardwood cabinetry and L-shaped island seating to host a number of guests. It opens to the living room while overlooking the backyard’s sparkling pool. The backyard oasis feels like a Tuscan summer vacation as opulence is brought to life with a dazzling centerpiece infinity pool and spa, multiple covered patios and open lounge seating.

Journey up the spiral staircase or elevator to the vast primary suite bedroom with a spacious private bathroom. Marble walls, a fireplace above the inground bathtub and a private balcony highlight a variety of distinguished features.

For more information about 2608 Ragusa Court or to request a tour, visit www.bhhsnv.com.