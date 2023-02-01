By: Danica Serena Stockton By: Danica Serena Stockton | | Culture Magazine Food & Drink Parties Entertainment List - Restaurants List - Bars List - Entertainment Restaurants web-og

Hearthstone Kitchen & Cellar Super Bowl table spread

These Las Vegas establishments have put together Super Bowl parties for February 12 to make the most of game day. Watch the Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs go head to head for the Super Bowl Championship at these spots for a game day to remember.

Carversteak



Wagyu beef sliders with stacked fried mac and cheese bites from The Big Game Menu at Carversteak inside Resorts World Las Vegas

Carversteak at Resorts World Las Vegas hosts a Super Bowl game experience. Indulge in your favorite game day foods prepared with the elevated methods and ingredients of the award-winning steakhouse. Crush unlimited snacks, finger foods, shareables and desserts from the prix fixe menu while rooting for your team on the 70-foot liquid crystal display screens. Selections of beer, wine, premium liquors and specialty cocktails are included in the fixed menu with the option to upgrade to bottle service available with the game day festivities beginning at 2PM.

Casa Calavera

Street corn, chipotle BBQ wings, taco platter and nachos at Casa Calavera Super Bowl event

Casa Calavera at Virgin Hotel offers an all-you-can-eat feast from the signature menu with nachos, taquitos, BBQ wings, seafood shrimp cocktail, Oaxacan caesar salad and Mexican street corn as pictured above for starters. Taco platters include steak, chicken and shrimp, while the enchiladas are served with shrimp, chicken or shredded beef a dentro. Churros, tres leches and the chocolate mousse with fudge cake and cookie crunch sweeten the win while you watch your favorite team gain yards towards the touchdown.

Clique Bar & Lounge

Super Bowl sliders at Clique Bar and Lounge

Clique Bar & Lounge inside of The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas hosts a viewing party with the game day menu of Wagyu sliders with bacon jam and aged white cheddar, pizza pockets, nachos and more. Fresh fruit juices made in-house elevate the signature cocktails offered like the "so fresa, so clean" Patron blanco cocktail made with fresh watermelon and lime juices.

Electra Cocktail Club

Electra Cocktail Club at The Venetian Resort Las Vegas offers a special game day menu and displays every pass, interception, tackle, yellow card and touchdown on the 40-foot digital display of 70 million pixels. The Super Bowl package includes a bottle of Ketel One, Crown Royal or Don Julio with mixers and a beer bucket. Wings, burgers, pizzas and more keep guests satiated during the exciting game.

Hearthstone Kitchen & Cellar

Beer and food at Hearthstone Kitchen & Cellar for Super Bowl

Hearthstone Kitchen & Cellar inside of Red Rock Casino Resort & Spa in Summerlin hosts a Super Bowl celebration with food and beverage offerings like pigs in a blanket, angus beef sliders, BBQ pork sliders, mahi-mahi tacos and prime rib nachos topped with chili cheese. Hearthstone Kitchen & Cellar broadcasts the biggest game of the NFL season on dozens of high-def televisions and creates an exciting atmosphere for guests to maximize their game day experience.

Illuminarium Las Vegas

Fully immersive game day experience at Illuminarium Las Vegas

Illuminarium Las Vegas at the Area15 campus is the ultimate immersive game day destination as guests are surrounded by what the venue boasts as the "largest 360-degree screens in the city." Feel like you are physically at the State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz. for the Super Bowl LVII. Indulge in the pre-game tailgate at 2:30PM and kick-off at 3:30PM with ribs, beer buckets, wings and more. To celebrate the outcome of the game or to forget the sting if the odds were not in your favor join the after party.

Marquee Dayclub

Bottle service at Marquee Dayclub Super Bowl bash

At Marquee Dayclub get treated like the real MVP during the Marquee Bowl while relaxing at your table with game day food and bottle service. Nightlife vibes and Super Bowl game day energy are an electric combination at this game day destination inside of The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas. Additional Tao Group Hospitality game day parties include Lavo Party Brunch and Tao Nightclub at The Grand Canal Shoppes at The Venetian Resort Las Vegas.

Stadium Swim

Circa Stadium Swim heated pools and larger-than-life display screen

Stadium Swim at Circa Resort & Casino hosts a February Super Bowl pool party in the only year-round pool amphitheater in all of Las Vegas. The high-resolution, 14-million-pixel display screen has a 143-foot diagonal and showcases the most exciting moments in sports in a big way for game day and throughout the year. The temperature-controlled pools offer comfortable dipping while viewing visual and pyrotechnic effects for added excitement. Reserve the owner's suite, cabanas, booths, daybeds and more for a unique Super Bowl experience.

The Superbook

Westgate Las Vegas boasts, "the world's largest sportsbook, offering over 400 props with over 1,000 unique wagering options." The SuperBook offers a variety of seating options including VIP booths, pods and loungers along with reserved seats and tables at the bar for sports betting enthusiasts. Football Central Big Game Edition takes place at The International Theater at Westgate Las Vegas and offers stadium food and beverage specials.

William-Hill Sportsbook

William-Hill Sportsbook at Palms Casino Resort showcases the Big Game on the big screen. Place your bets.

Las Vegas and professional sports leagues continue to strengthen their involvement with one another as the city has gained professional sports like the NHL, NFL, WNBA, PGA, UFC, NASCAR, Formula One and more with talk of additional professional sports teams to come like the NBA and MLB. Sports and Las Vegas go together like pizza and wings on Super Bowl day. Get your game day group together at one of these Super Bowl viewing parties.