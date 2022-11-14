By: Danica Serena Stockton By: Danica Serena Stockton | | Magazine People Events Interviews Television Entertainment Apple News web-og

Clark County Commissioner Tick Segerblom presents the Key to the Las Vegas Strip to Jimmy Kimmel.

Jimmy Kimmel received the Key to the Las Vegas Strip to commemorate the reopening of Jimmy Kimmel's Comedy Club located at The Linq Promenade on November 11. Kimmel along with his family, friends, supporters and fans, gathered at the comedy club to honor this moment for the Emmy Award-winning television host, writer, producer and comedian.

See Also: Wynn Las Vegas "Awakening" Show And Performance Is Visual Art Taken To The Next Level

Q: What do you feel like is going to change now that you have the key to the Las Vegas Strip?

A: People are going to have to barricade their doors because now that I have the key, I'm coming in. This is not ceremonial to me I plan to use it practically

Q: What would you say is your biggest milestone in your career? And what made that moment so special to you?

"My biggest milestone in my career? I'd have to say my Soul Train Award. I just never thought I'd get one. I think Mr. Don Cornelius felt that I deserved it and bestowed it upon me.

See Also: The Best Restaurants For Thanksgiving In Las Vegas

Q: What do you most value about the city of Las Vegas?

A: I grew up here so I don't look at it in the same way that other people look at it. People come here to get drunk and go crazy and you know I have family here, friends here so it's a little bit different for me coming home.

Jimmy Kimmel delivers his acceptance speech with his wife Molly McNearney by his side.

I love the city. I love the community. I'm very defensive of it when people have critical things to say about it...I had a great childhood here and I'm grateful for that.

I just love that people come here to have fun. There aren't that many cities that can say that. Walking around and seeing people have the greatest weekend of their lives...I think it's fun.

Jimmy Kimmel and comedian Luenell Campbell

The energy in the room was joyous and the camaraderie between Kimmel and other comedy and television personnel including Michael Yo, Luenell, Rachel Lindsay and others permeated the space with good vibes. Kimmel was with the best company with his wife by his side to support his reception of the Key to the Las Vegas Strip from Tick Segerblom, Clark County Commissioner, at The Linq.