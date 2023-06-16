By: Danica Serena Stockton By: Danica Serena Stockton | | Food & Drink Feature Holiday Drink

A5 Kobe super rare snow beef at Stanton Social Prime

As Father's Day approaches, the Las Vegas steakhouse, Stanton Social Prime at Caesars Palace, prepares to wow guests with the upscale New York-originated menu. The array of high-level culinary creations that pique curiosity with innovative ingredient combinations alongside traditional steakhouse staples yields a well-rounded menu of both classic and novel offerings.

The marbling alone of the A5 Kobe snow beef gets the salivary glands going. Higher omega fatty acids and increased monounsaturated fats than other beef selections lend a soft texture that melts in the mouth.

The 64-ounce super tomahawk is prepared tableside and offers quite the show. Those seated at the table to receive the flame-engulfed super tomahawk feel the heat and smell the savory and smoky aromas during the preparation. A pound of short ribs braised in sake, bone marrow and cognac-flambéed pan drippings accompany this eye-catching and exciting dish.

Famous French Onion Soup Dumplings at Stanton Social Prime

The salty, savory and delicious little dumplings drowned in a sea of melted cheese are an absolute must-try item at Stanton Social Prime. The cheese pull on the famous French onion soup dumplings is so mouthwatering. The tender on the inside and perfectly al dente on the outside bites makes for the ultimate cheese-ladened appetizer.

Where There's Oak Buffalo Trace Bourbon, BLiS Maple Syrup, Cherry Bark Bitters, Applewood Smoked

Stanton Social Prime's take on the old-fashioned has an air of opulence and is quite the sensory experience. Guests can smell the cocktail before they see it coming as the beverage is smoked behind the bar with applewood before transporting to the table in a beautiful cocktail smoker box. Open the hinged door to the smoker box and get whirled into wafts of smoke to reach inside and retrieve the sumptuous where there's oak drink.

Stanton Social Prime's upscale dining environment

Stanton Social Prime is a great Father's Day destination with multiple sensory culinary experiences. The New York-originated steakhouse is also an excellent solution for date night, boy's or girl's night out and celebrations like birthdays, anniversaries and more.