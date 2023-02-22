By: Sophie Robinson By: Sophie Robinson | | Culture Magazine Events Community

Chaun Williams (right) and fellow Chippendale performer shave heads for childhood cancer research.

Celebrate St. Patrick's Day in Las Vegas with the St. Baldrick’s head-shaving event which returns for a 14th year. Hosted by New York-New York Hotel & Casino Las Vegas, the fundraising occasion takes place on Saturday, March 18 and features a host of sports, entertainment and celebrity participants. St. Baldrick’s Foundation encourages guests of all ages to join the movement against childhood cancer during this special day.

See Also: Best Bars And Pubs For St. Patrick's Day In Las Vegas

For over a decade the New York-New York hotel has brought together the surrounding Las Vegas community to raise millions of dollars for the remarkable St. Baldrick’s Foundation. “We are very proud to support the St. Baldrick’s Foundation and the participants who help raise funds for lifesaving children’s cancer research,” says President & COO of New York-New York & MGM Grand, Mike Neubecker.

Las Vegas Golden Knights showgirls at St. Baldrick's Day head-shaving event

Families, organizations and children are invited to a fun, free and interactive day including live entertainment performances on the Brooklyn Bridge at New York-New York Hotel & Casino. Additionally, celebrity guest head-shavers and emcees will be in attendance to courageously chop their locks for the monumental cause. Neubecker continues, “This event is one of the most special days of the year and we encourage everyone to join in however they can so we can continue supporting those impacted by childhood cancer.”

See Also: The 31 Best Las Vegas Bars And Lounges

St. Baldrick’s Foundation aims to conquer childhood cancer afflicting kids, infants and teens every day and provide survivors with health, long lives. In support of the most expert minds and brilliantly pioneering young professionals of the future, the organization partners with hundreds of institutions locally and internationally. Committed to finding a cure, St. Baldricks is the largest private funder of research grants for childhood cancer, having awarded more than $127 million since 2005.

Giant shamrock at St. Baldrick's Day head-shaving event

New York-New York offers an array of exciting amenities and activities inspired by the energy of the namesake Big Apple. Influenced by the city that never sleeps, New York-New York Hotel & Casino is centrally located within the lights of the city Strip. The hotel boasts a roller coaster, Soho-hip accommodations, Cirque du Soleil's Mad Apple featuring acrobatics, magic, music, dance and libations, arcade, spa, casino and dining experiences including Nine Fine Irishmen and Gallagher's Steakhouse.

The foundation reports that “Our event will speed the search for cures, supporting the largest charitable funder of childhood cancer research grants. Research is hope, and you can give kids that hope.” Join the fight, make a difference and stand in solidarity with cancer-affected children March 18 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.